What to watch: Ted Baker losses triple, Brexit crunch point, Debenhams rescue bid
Here are some of the top business, market, and economic stories you should be watching today in the UK, Europe, and around the world.
Ted Baker losses treble as COVID-19 bites
Ted Baker saw its pre-tax losses more than treble in the six months to 8 August, as it buckled under the weight of coronavirus restrictions on store sales.
The company highlighted “legacy issues being amplified by COVID-19,” but told investors its balance sheet was stronger than previously envisaged and full-year cashflow would be positive.
Revenues dropped 45.9% to £169.5m ($224.7m) in its first-half interim results, with losses soaring 276% to £86.4m.
E-commerce sales rose 41.8% however, with the company saying it had invested significantly in its digital business and improved the “customer journey.”
Pound dives and FTSE 100 wobbles as Brexit hangs in the balance
The pound and European stock markets slid on Monday, as investors’ hopes faded of a UK-EU trade deal.
The FTSE 100 (^FTSE) outperformed continental rivals in early trade on Monday, up 0.3% with export-focused firms boosted by a weak pound. The DAX (^GDAXI) declined by 0.7% in Frankfurt and CAC 40 (^FCHI) dropped 1.1%.
Around 70% of FTSE 100 earnings are made in dollars, so a weak pound flatters sterling-denominated share prices.
Meanwhile the pound was down 1.5% against the dollar in early trade (GBPUSD=X), hit by negative headlines around Brexit.
While the Guardian reported there had been a breakthrough on the key issue of fishing, Bloomberg reports this was not the case and said talks could collapse on Monday without progress.
Stocks fell in Asia overnight despite better-than-expected Chinese export data. Chinese exports rose 21% in November, compared to forecasts of a 12% rise.
Japan’s Nikkei (^N225) lost 0.8%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng (^HSI) fell 1.3%, and China’s Shanghai Composite (000001.SS) fell 0.8%. South Korea’s KOSPI (^KS11) bucked the trend, rising 0.5%.
UK house prices on strongest run since 2004
UK property prices have seen their strongest five-month run of growth since 2004, despite tighter lockdown restrictions in November.
Figures from lender Halifax show the average UK property sold last month was bought for £253,243 ($336,195). It marks a 1.2% jump of almost £3,000 on October prices, and a 7.6% increase year-on-year—the biggest annual jump since June 2016.
The data shows continued momentum behind the property market boom seen in recent months, in spite of stricter coronavirus restrictions and their economic fallout.
Mike Ashley's Frasers Group eyes Debenhams rescue bid
Retail tycoon Mike Ashley is holding talks to rescue Debenhams from oblivion.
Frasers Group (FRAS.L), Ashley’s business, confirmed in a statement on Monday that it was in discussion with Debenhams’ administrators about a possible rescue bid for the department store’s UK operations.
The statement came after the Sunday Times reported Ashley, the founder of Sports Direct, had returned to the negotiating table to try and save the chain.
Debenhams collapsed into administration in April. Administrators had been trying to find a buyer for the 242-year-old business but last week said they had exhausted all avenues without success. Debenhams is now in the process of being wound down, with 12,000 jobs at risk.
Oil prices slip from multi-month highs amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Oil prices slipped on Monday from multi-month highs as a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world meant many regions went back into lockdown, including Southern California in the US.
Brent (BZ=F) was down 1.3% while West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) was trading 1.4% lower Monday morning.
Brent was trading at $48.61 (£36.20) a barrel and crude at $45.61 in morning trade in London.
What to expect in the US
Futures were pointing to a lower open in the US later today.
S&P 500 contracts (ES=F) were predicting a 0.4% dip when New York opens, while Dow Jones futures (YM=F) were off 0.3% and Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) were down 0.1%.
WATCH: What does a Joe Biden presidency mean for the global economy?