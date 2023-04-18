UK energy regulator toughens rules on forced pre-payment meter installations

FILE PHOTO: A British Gas sign is seen outside its offices in Staines in southern England

LONDON (Reuters) - British energy market regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday it had agreed a new, tougher code of practice with energy suppliers on the forced installation of prepayment meters.

In February, Ofgem asked all suppliers to stop the forced installation of such meters in people's homes, and instigated an urgent investigation into supplier British Gas, part of Centrica, over such practices.

The new rules include banning the involuntary installation of prepayment meters in homes where the resident is aged over 85, or where the occupant is severely ill.

