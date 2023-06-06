UK energy regulator says SSE Generation to pay $12.2 million for licence breach

(Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday SSE Generation will pay 9.8 million pounds ($12.2 million) for breaching the licence after securing excessive payments from the National Grid Electricity System Operator for reducing output at Foyers power station.

The decision followed months of investigation, Ofgem said, adding that any objections to the regulator's proposal must be filed by June 27. Ofgem had started the investigation in October, 2021.

The watchdog said it had not seen any evidence which suggested that the breach was deliberate but found that SSE changed its pricing strategy for Foyers storage power station knowing that the revision would breach the licensing conditions.

SSE co-operated with the investigation and expressed its willingness to settle the case, Ofgem said.

SSE did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.8034 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)