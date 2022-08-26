Energy rebate: How to claim the Government's £400 support for rising bills

Will Kirkman
·6 min read
energy rebate £400 grant energy bills government rebate help pay how claim savings 2022 payment fuel prices gas electricity bills save money uk 2022
energy rebate £400 grant energy bills government rebate help pay how claim savings 2022 payment fuel prices gas electricity bills save money uk 2022

The Government has revealed how households will receive £400 in energy bills support this winter, taking a slight sting out of the new price cap which will rise to £3,549 on October 1.

The vast majority of homes will qualify for automatic rebates. Customers paying by direct debit will have the sum deducted from their bills and "smart" pre-payment customers will receive credit on their device.

However bill payers with older pre-payment devices must make a claim with their supplier. These customers will instead be given a voucher to exchange when they top up their device.

However, critics argue the support package does not go far enough to help with rising energy costs, which could hit £500 a month this winter. Experts said households may have to make other changes to cut their outgoings.

How to cut energy bills and save money

Traditionally, the solution to rising gas and electricity tariffs has been for customers to shop around for a better deal from a plethora of providers. But as the energy crisis causes small suppliers to collapse and those that remain to pull their best offers, households will need to turn to different tactics to reduce their bills.

Cutting down on the energy you consume, using it at the right time, or generating some of your own, will take on added importance. A few small changes to your home could be the key to weathering a winter of rising energy bills.

In the meantime, here are some of the steps you can take, how much you could save, and the pitfalls to avoid.

Consider installing a smart meter

Smart meters track how much energy you use in your home daily, giving much more accurate readings than traditional analogue meters, which work off a monthly estimate. Readings are sent automatically to suppliers, meaning customers are less likely to underpay or overpay for gas and electricity.

They can also save you money. Some energy suppliers offer tariffs exclusively for smart meter users, which vary the cost of electricity throughout the day. Customers can then tailor their energy use, making more use of appliances when electricity prices are lower.

However, the devices have proved controversial. Some people are uncomfortable having their energy use tracked and have questioned how much money the meters really save, given bills have increased to pay for the smart meter rollout.

The devices themselves have also been prone to issues. First-generation meters can lose their functionality when a customer switches supplier, effectively rendering the devices useless.

Energy firms are adamant that only they can see your data and that information cannot be passed on to a third party without your explicit permission. Although smart meters send readings to your energy supplier, they do not store your name, address or bank details.

Improve your insulation

Changes to your home to improve its heat retention could shave hundreds of pounds from your energy bill.

According to My Utility Genius, a comparison site, around 35pc of heat in an average semi-detached house is lost through its walls. Properly installed cavity wall insulation can save up to 15pc on heating costs.

Homes built before the 1920s are more likely to have solid walls. These are more difficult and expensive to insulate but doing so can generate higher savings. My Utility Genius said that installing this type of insulation could cut the average energy bill by up to £350 a year.

In an uninsulated home, almost a quarter of heat is lost through the roof. Loft or roof insulation could save up to £175 on the average bill, the comparison site said.

Insulating floors, by filling in gaps below skirting boards can reduce heat loss by up to 10pc, cutting £60 from the typical energy bill.

Should you switch to a heat pump?

The Government wants to replace gas boilers with green alternatives, such as air source heat pumps, in the coming years. These are expensive to install, costing between £7,000 and £14,000 versus £1,000 for a traditional gas boiler, but can cut down on energy costs in the long run.

Households switching from an old liquid petroleum gas – or LPG – boiler to a heat pump would see the biggest savings. According to the Energy Saving Trust, the energy bill for a four-bedroom detached home would drop by £1,250 a year after the switch.

However, savings vary depending on the age and style of households' existing boiler. While heat pumps are four times as efficient as traditional boilers, they are usually powered by electricity, which is much more expensive than gas or oil.

Households which make the switch to a heat pump can also take advantage of the Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive, known as the RHI, a Government grant designed to promote the use of renewable heating. The scheme provides quarterly payments for seven years based on the amount of renewable heat produced and is open for applications until March.

Some energy firms offer schemes that help meet the upfront costs of fitting a heat pump in exchange for the quarterly subsidies. However, the effectiveness of heat pumps has been questioned.

How much would solar panels save you?

Solar panels cost the average household £5,940, according to price comparison website The Eco Experts. It generally takes over a decade to make back the upfront costs, depending on how much a household paid for their energy beforehand, and how much they export back to the grid.

Customers with solar-panelled homes can shop around for the best price for the energy they generate, as the rates paid vary between energy providers.

Savings on annual energy bills for the average British home installing solar panels vary between £95 and £234 depending on energy use, according to the Energy Saving Trust, but there are regional variations.

Savings are lowest in Stirling, from £90 where a household uses energy only from 6pm, to £220 where energy is used all day. In London the range of savings rises to between £100 and £240 per year.

Be mindful of your appliances

On average, British homes have 10 unused items plugged in and switched on at any one time, according to energy firm Utilita.

Leaving the 10 most electricity-hungry products on standby all year round costs Britons £2.2bn more than if they were turned off at the plug. Televisions on standby cost Britons more than £430m in wasted electricity per year, energy supplier Utilita said.

A TV left on standby all year adds £16 a year to a household's electricity bill, while a printer or scanner adds £6.50. The amount per appliance is relatively small, but quickly adds up when multiple appliances are left on.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Teen makes 2 holes-in-one at Canmore golf tournament

    Walking up to the 12th tee at the Canmore Golf & Curling Club on Sunday, Adele Sanford, 14, just wanted to get her ball on the green. It was her first time playing in the club's annual two-day junior championship tournament, and she was the last in her group to tee off. Her peers had either landed on the green or just off of it, and she wanted to keep up with them. "I double checked my line a couple times, and I hit the ball," she said in an interview on the Calgary Eyeopener. "When it was in th

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o