UK to end evacuation from Afghanistan on Saturday

Members of the British armed forces walk to the air terminal after disembarking a RAF Voyager aircraft at Brize Norton after returning from Afghanistan (AP)

British troops will end their evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan on Saturday, armed forces chief General Nick Carter said.

“We’re reaching the end of the evacuation, which will take place during the course of today. And then it will be necessary to bring our troops out on the remaining aircraft,” he told the BBC.

“We haven’t been able to bring everyone out, and that has been heart-breaking. And there have been some very challenging judgements that have had to be made on the ground.”

It comes after the US military confirmed that they had launched a drone strike killing an Isis “planner”.

President Joe Biden promised on Friday to hunt down the jihadists after a bomb blast may have killed as many as 170 people, including 13 US troops.

The suspected member of the IS-K group was targeted in Nangarhar province.

Read More

‘Very few’ civilian flights still to leave Afghanistan

Afghanistan: US drone strike kills Isis ‘planner’

What the papers say – August 28

09:29 , Tammy Hughes

Wounded Afghans lie on a bed at a hospital after a deadly explosions outside Kabul airport that may have killed as many as 170 people.

(AP)

09:26 , Tammy Hughes

Italian Carabinieri leave the airport after disembarking from Italy's final evacuation flight of refugees from Afghanistan.

Italian Carabinieri leave the airport after disembarking from Italy's final evacuation flight of refugees from Afghanistan, (AP)

Last Italian flight with Afghan refugees arrives

09:24 , Tammy Hughes

Italy’s final evacuation flight of refugees from Afghanistan has landed at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport.The Italian Air Force C-130J with 58 Afghan citizens aboard arrived Saturday morning, some 17 hours after it departed from the Kabul airport and after a planned stopover.Also aboard were Italy’s consul and a NATO diplomat who had coordinated evacuations at the Kabul airport.Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Italy was prepared to work with the United Nations and with countries bordering Afghanistan on what he described as the “more difficult phase.”

Isis-K ‘a threat’ to Britain

09:18 , Tammy Hughes

General Sir Richard Barrons has warned the affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, Isis-K, is a threat to the UK.

Story continues

The former senior UK military commander said it was likely Britain will have to co-operate with the Taliban in the future in light of the rise of the splinter cell, as a result of a lack of presence on the ground in Afghanistan.

Speaking about the number of casualties in Afghanistan, he told Times Radio: “What it does do is illustrate that Isis-K is a risk to the United Kingdom, here at home, and to our interests abroad.

“We’re going to find common cause with the US, and indeed I think the Taliban, in bearing down on this terrible organisation for as long as it takes to neuter them.”