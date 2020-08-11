UK employment falls by biggest amount in over a decade

Employment in the UK fell by the largest amount in over a decade between April and June, official figures show.

Employment decreased by 220,000 on the quarter, said the Office for National Statistics.

This was the largest quarterly decrease since May to July 2009, the depths of the financial crisis.

The youngest workers, oldest workers and those in manual occupations were the worst hit during the pandemic, the ONS added.

The UK unemployment rate was estimated at 3.9%, largely unchanged on the year and the previous quarter, as millions remained on the government-backed furlough scheme.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said: "The groups of people most affected are younger workers, 24 and under, or older workers and those in more routine or less skilled jobs.

"This is concerning, as it's harder for these groups to find a new job or get into a job as easily as other workers."

Looming job cuts

The UK economy has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic, but unemployment has not surged as much as feared because large numbers of firms have put employees on furlough.

However, analysts warned that unemployment was set to worsen in coming months as the scheme winds down, with some speaking of a looming "cliff-edge" and a "lull before the storm".

Many businesses across the UK are already planning job cuts, with 140,000 redundancies announced in June alone.

According to the ONS, the number of average hours worked continued to fall in April-June, reaching record lows both on the year and on the quarter.

'It's an uphill struggle'

Theatre technician Charlotte Baker, 29, is out of work as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

She started a new job at the Fairfield Halls in Croydon in September last year and was furloughed in March.

View photos Charlotte Baker More

In June, she was made redundant, even though she could have been kept on furlough.

Now management at the Fairfield Halls has said the venue will not reopen until April next year, forcing her to contemplate a possible career change.

"It's definitely an uphill struggle and it's proving harder then previous ones," she told the BBC. "It's hard to have a positive outlook."

Charlotte has been looking into doing a carpentry course, but to obtain the necessary City and Guilds qualification would require her to spend £5,000 on training.

"It's a mountain to climb. I wouldn't mind climbing that mountain if it's something that I'm passionate about, but I'm not sure," she says.

"I'm hoping to make a decision by the end of August."

However, there were falls in pay for those still working, with regular pay levels down 0.2% compared with a year earlier - the first negative pay growth since records began in 2001.

The number of people on zero-hours contracts also increased to more than one million.

"Early indicators for July 2020 suggest that the number of employees in the UK on payrolls is down around 730,000 compared with March 2020," said the ONS.

It added that a large number of people were estimated to be temporarily away from work, including furloughed workers - approximately 7.5 million in June 2020, with more than three million of these being away for three months or more.

The number of workers covered by the furlough scheme has since risen to almost 10 million.

The ONS said there had also been a sharp fall in the number of self-employed people between April and June.

It said there were 4.76 million self-employed people, 14.5% of all people in employment, a record 238,000 fewer than the previous quarter.

Cliff-edge fears

Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, said the latest employment figures were "the lull before the storm".

She added: "The cracks evident in the latest batch of labour market data are likely to soon turn into a chasm, with the unemployment rate rising from 3.9% to around 7% by mid-2021."

She said further rises in unemployment in the coming months were "all but inevitable as the furlough scheme unwinds".

Story continues