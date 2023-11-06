Some UK embassy staff and families withdrawn from Lebanon amid Gaza tensions

Some staff and family members have been temporarily withdrawn from the British embassy in Lebanon, amid growing tensions in the region sparked by the escalating situation in Gaza.

The Foreign Office pointed to the current “security situation” as the reason behind the move, which comes after Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group traded fire along the border.

Guidance on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) website said: “FCDO advises against all travel to Lebanon due to risks associated with the conflict between Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

“There are ongoing mortar and artillery exchanges and air strikes in South Lebanon, on the boundary with Israel. Tensions are high and events could escalate with little warning, which could affect or limit exit routes out of Lebanon.

“There is also a risk of civil unrest. There have been large protests outside embassies, including outside the US and French embassies on October 17. Further protests are expected. British nationals should exercise caution and avoid areas where demonstrations may be held.

“Due to the security situation, some staff at the British embassy and all family members of staff have been temporarily withdrawn. The embassy continues with essential work including services to British nationals.”

Four civilians were killed by an Israeli air strike in south Lebanon on Sunday evening, including three children, a local civil defence official and state-run media reported.

The Israeli military said it had attacked Hezbollah targets in response to anti-tank fire that killed an Israeli civilian.

Hezbollah said it fired Grad rockets from southern Lebanon into Israel in response.