UK ‘on the edge of losing control’ of coronavirus, scientist warns

People have been warned against having a “party weekend” as a former chief scientific adviser said the UK is “on the edge of losing control” of coronavirus.

The public has been urged to act “in tune” with Covid-19 guidelines before the “rule of six” restrictions come into force on Monday.

The call came as former chief scientific adviser and member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) Sir Mark Walport said the only way to stop the virus spreading is to reduce the number of people we all come into contact with, adding that there is an “extremely strong argument” that home working should continue.

Tough new Covid-19 lockdown measures were announced for parts of the UK on Friday as cases continued to rise and as the R number – the reproduction number of coronavirus transmission – climbed above one.

New measures banning people from mixing in homes and gardens will be imposed on Birmingham, Solihull and Sandwell from Tuesday in response to a rocketing infection rate in the area.

Ahead of the “rule of six” coming into play, the chairman of the body representing rank and file police officers raised concerns about behaviour over the weekend.

John Apter, of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “There is a real risk some members of the public will take advantage of the current situation and treat this weekend as a party weekend ahead of the tighter restrictions being introduced on Monday.”

Police in Manchester – where a local lockdown has been in force since July 30 – said they broke up a house party of 30 people in the early hours of Saturday.

When asked whether the UK was still in control of the spread of the virus, Sir Mark Walport said: “I think one would have to say that we’re on the edge of losing control.”

Officers came across a house party in the #CityCentre with over 30 partygoers. The occupant claimed he wasn't aware there were any #Covid restrictions in place and couldn't see what the problem was. People dispersed and fixed penalty notice issued. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/PIbXuQEMqA — GMP Manchester City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) September 12, 2020

He told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “You’ve only got to look across the Channel to see what’s happening in France, what’s happening in Spain.

“The French on Thursday had 9,800 new infections and one can see their hospital admissions and indeed their intensive care admissions are going up.”

He added: “The short answer is the only way to stop the spread of this infection is to reduce the number of people we all come into contact with, that lowers the risk.

“It’s a very very fine balancing act, it’s very important to get youngsters back to school, people to university, but it means we’re going to have to hold back our contacts in other areas.”

