UK economy stalled before war in Ukraine

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (AFP via Getty Images)

UK growth flat-lined even before the onset of war in Ukraine, new figures show, leading to calls for more support from the government for the faltering economic recovery.

GDP grew by just 0.1% in February, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. That was down from 0.8% in January and below the 0.2% reading the City was expecting.

Manufacturing suffered an unexpected slump, contracting 0.4% as supply chain issues hit production in the car and computing sectors.

Worryingly, the data covers a period before the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Inflation has soared since then and supply chains have been further squeezed by sanctions and disruption.

Barret Kupelian, Senior Economist at PwC UK, said: “Manufacturing is likely to face headwinds due to high energy prices as it consumes above average energy per unit of GDP and we will see this reflected in future data releases.“

Business leaders urged the government to do more to support the economy.

Alpesh Paleja, lead economist at the Confederation for British Industry, said: “It’s clear that growth impetus remains underwhelming. While the Government took some steps to sustain confidence in our economy in the Spring Statement, they don’t do enough to tackle the current challenges facing firms.”

The CBI called for more capital allowances and R&D reform to encourage investment, as well as reform to the apprenticeship levy.

Last week Deutsche Bank warned there was a rising risk that the UK could tip into recession later this year as soaring inflation hits growth.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is creating additional economic uncertainty here in the UK, but it is right that we are responding robustly against Putin’s unprovoked invasion.

“We are supporting families with the cost of living with £22 billion of support this financial year, and building a high productivity, low tax economy, including through a tax cut worth up to £1,000 for half a million small businesses.”