UK economy shrinks at fastest pace in more than a decade in first three months of year

The UK economy contracted at its fastest pace since the financial crisis during the first quarter of 2020, the Office for National Statistics has said.

With the country placed into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, gross domestic product shrank by 2 per cent in the three months to March.

February to March saw a record 5.8 per cent contraction.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said: “With the arrival of the pandemic, nearly every aspect of the economy was hit in March, dragging growth to a record monthly fall.

“Services and construction saw record declines on the month with education, car sales and restaurants all falling substantially.

“Although very few industries saw growth, there were some that did, including IT support and the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, soaps and cleaning products.

“The pandemic also hit trade globally, with UK imports and exports falling over the last couple of months, including a notable drop in imports from China.”

