UK economy shrinks as cost of living crisis bites

The UK economy unexpectedly shrank in April as the cost of living crisis bites, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.3% on the month, coming after a 0.1% decline in March as consumers reined in their spending amid soaring household energy bills.

City economists had forecast modest growth of 0.1%.

More details to follow soon …