UK economy shrinks between April and June

The UK economy shrank between April and June, official figures show.

The economy contracted by 0.1% in the second quarter of the year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

That compares to the first three months of this year when gross domestic product (GDP) - which measures economic activity - grew.

The Bank of England has forecast the UK will fall into recession towards the end of this year and the downturn will last for the entirety of next year.

As well as releasing figures for the second quarter, the ONS also announced that the economy shrank by 0.6% in June due to the extra bank holiday to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Commenting on the 0.1% contraction between April and June, the ONS said that the biggest contributor was from "human health and social work activities" as Covid test and trace and vaccination programmes were wound down.

However, it said areas such as tourism, bars and entertainment showed strong growth.

"Health was the biggest reason the economy contracted as both the test and trace and vaccine programmes were wound down, while many retailers also had a tough quarter," said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

"These were partially offset by growth in hotels, bars, hairdressers and outdoor events across the quarter, partly as a result of people celebrating the Platinum Jubilee."

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: "I know that times are tough and people will be concerned about rising prices and slowing growth, and that's why I'm determined to work with the Bank of England to get inflation under control and grow the economy."