UK economy shrank faster than at any point in 100 years in 2020
The UK’s economy shrunk faster than at any point in 100 years in 2020, as gross domestic product (GDP) dropped by 9.8%, according to new data from the Office for National Statistics.
Figures for December showed productivity grew by a better-than-expected 1.2% as the two-week reopening of many shops and restaurants gave the economy a pre-Christmas lift.
But the last quarter of 2020 was sharply down on the 16% growth seen in the previous three months, driven by stop-start shutdowns across the key services sector.
The latest hard lockdown is expected to push the country back into negative growth in the current quarter, paving the way for the first double-dip recession since the 1970s.
"The economy continued to grow in the fourth quarter as a whole, despite the additional restrictions in November. However, GDP for the year fell be nearly 10%, more than twice as much as the previous largest annual fall on record," said Jonathan Athow, deputy National Statistician for Economic Statistics at the ONS
Today’s report also confirmed that the UK has suffered one of its worst economic slumps ever last year.
Economists predicted the economy shrank by around 10% in 2020, which would be the worst performance since the Great Frost of 1709, slightly worse than the crisis of 1921 (when GDP fell 9.7%).
Nevertheless, Andy Haldane, chief economist for the Bank of England, today remained bullish about the UK's pace of recovery once the pandemic lifts say the economy is set to roar back to life once restrictions lift.
Writing in the Mail, he said the rapid rollout of the vaccination programme means a corner has been turned in the battle against Covid, and: "A decisive corner is about to be turned for the economy too, with enormous amounts of pent-up financial energy waiting to be released.”
He adds: "Come the Spring, we can expect the UK economy to be firing on all three cylinders – households, companies and government.
"While today the economy is shrinking and inflation is well below target, a year from now annual growth could be in double-digits and inflation back on target. The economy is poised like a coiled spring. As its energies are released, the recovery should be one to remember after a year to forget.”
