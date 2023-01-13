Treasury set for £11bn windfall from growth and plunging energy prices

Szu Ping Chan
The Treasury will bank a £11bn windfall from a stronger than expected economy and plunging energy prices, economists have said, raising the prospect that the Chancellor could cut taxes sooner than expected.

Official data showed the economy expanded by 0.1pc in November on a monthly basis, as businesses sought advice from recruiters to solve staff shortages and bars and pubs enjoyed a boost from the Qatar World Cup.

The better-than-expected growth figures put Britain on course to avoid recession.

Economists had expected the economy to shrink 0.2pc amid widespread strikes. Most believed the economy was already in recession thanks to soaring inflation, rising interest rates and a slowing global outlook.

Ruth Gregory at Capital Economics, who is a former analyst at the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the Government's tax and spending watchdog, said the outturn would also boost the public finances through higher tax revenues.

She said the stronger outlook was likely to reduce borrowing by around £7bn alone in the coming financial year.

"The labour market has held up better than [the OBR] expected," said Ms Gregory.

A sustained fall in wholesale energy costs will also reduce borrowing by around £9.6bn, according to Capital Economics.

Taking into account the extension of the £5.5bn business energy price support in 2023-24, Ms Gregory said this suggested the Treasury had "about £11bn to play with".

Sanjay Raja, an economist at Deutsche Bank, said the fact that UK borrowing costs had continued to fall in the wake of November's Autumn Statement would also boost Treasury coffers.

"Lower borrowing costs through the forecast horizon will have a meaningful impact for the Chancellor to the tune of £10 to £15bn," he said.

Last night Tory MPs said the better-than-expected figures mean Jeremy Hunt has more space to cut taxes in March’s Budget.

Former Levelling-Up Secretary Simon Clarke said: “This latest data is cautiously encouraging.

“It certainly strengthens the case that the Chancellor can be a bit more positive when it comes to our ability to lower the burden of personal and business taxes sooner than expected, which would in turn improve our economic performance.”

Ex-Cabinet minister Sir John Redwood said: “We desperately need a growth package. We face the twin enemies of inflation and recession and we need to concentrate more on recession.

"We need to cheer people up and I'd like to see affordable tax cuts in the Budget, and trimming of less desirable and wasteful expenditure such as a complete package on getting people back into work."

Mr Clarke also urged local authorities to hold off from increasing council tax bills in April.

He said: “Clearly Conservative authorities should be looking at all available options - including radical ones like sharing back office services - before increasing the burden on their constituents.”

Darren Morgan, director at the Office for National Statistics, said the better-than-expected growth meant it would take a sharp economic decline of 0.6pc or more in December to push the economy into a technical recession - defined as two straight quarters of economic decline. The economy shrank 0.2pc in the three months to September.

November saw an increase in activity at recruitment consultants, which "reflects those businesses seeking support to fill the vacancies they have, which we know has been an issue in certain sectors," Mr Morgan said.

Economists said spending was also boosted by the reversal of the National Insurance increase introduced by Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor. Elizabeth Martins, senior economist at HSBC, said a recession was now "avoidable".

While she said widespread strikes last month would dampen growth by leading to the cancellations of many Christmas parties, Ms Martins added: "On the other hand, with positive growth in both October and November, it is not guaranteed.

The World Cup may have continued to play into growth in consumer facing services, and some retail company results at the moment are pointing to better than expected Christmas sales."

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said sticking to a plan to halve inflation would help the economy grow again. But former Tory leader Iain Duncan-Smith said a plan for growth was urgently needed: "We have to move into good growth as soon as possible.

"The idea that we can continue, as a Conservative government, with the highest tax levels since the Second World War is anathema.

"The economy is more stable than the forecasts said. The forecasts were almost all wrong; too pessimistic. So there is plenty of scope for cutting taxes."

