Economy grows in Budget boost to Jeremy Hunt - live updates

Jeremy Hunt has been given a boost ahead of the Budget by data showing the UK economy grew in January - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

The UK economy returned to growth in January, raising hopes that it will avoid a recession as activity bounced back from December's strike action.

As Jeremy Hunt prepares to deliver his first Budget, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the economy expanded 0.3pc in January after falling by 0.5pc in December.

This was above expectations for the economy to eke out growth of 0.1pc and raises hopes that the UK could avoid a technical recession - defined as two straight quarters of economic decline.

While activity in January was also marred by strikes, statisticians said the rebound was due to children returning to classrooms "following unusually high absences in the run-up to Christmas", as well football fans coming back to stadiums following December's World Cup in Qatar.

Darren Morgan, ONS director for economic statistics, said this was partly offset by a "notable" drop in construction, with a slowdown in infrastructure projects.

Closely-watched survey data for February suggest the recovery could be sustained, amid a rebound in the country's dominant services sector.

The Chancellor said the economy had "proved more resilient than many expected", which will reignite calls for more tax cuts in the Budget.

However, Mr Hunt warned that "there is a long way to go".

Mr Hunt is expected to extend a £2,500 cap on energy bills for three months, which will help to shore up incomes and lower headline inflation, although most economists expect the economy to remain smaller than its pre-pandemic size until at least 2024.

Pound rises after data shows economy grew

Sterling has moved higher as data from the Office for National Statistics showed the economy grew by 0.3pc in January.

The pound has gained 0.2pc against the dollar to be worth more than $1.19.

It remains flat against the euro, which is worth nearly 89p.

Growing economy 'increases fears rates will be higher for longer'

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at asset management business Premier Miton Investors, said:

The UK economy bounced back a little in January, showing more growth than expected. In most regions of the world the economic data is ambiguous, but it does look like policy is not having the desired effect of dampening activity as much as the central banks would like and that includes the UK. This number raises hopes that a protracted recession can be avoided, but increases fears that rates will be higher for longer.

Russian war in Ukraine having 'dragging effect' on economy, says Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said ministers would like to see "greater" economic growth than the 0.3% recorded in January.

He told Times Radio:

I remember it wasn't that long ago we were predicted in a heavy recession. Of course we'd like to see greater growth figures than that but there are huge international economic headwinds. The Russians' illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has pushed up fuel prices, pushed up food prices, these are all having a dragging effect on the UK economy.

Economy in 'managed decline,' says Reeves

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said:

Today's results show our economy is still inching along this Tory path of managed decline.

People will be asking themselves whether they feel better off under the Tories, and the answer will be no.

But this is not a new trend. 13 years of Tory failure and wasted opportunities have left growth on the floor and our economy weakened.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Growth boosts hopes UK will avoid recession

Jonathan Moyes, head of investment research at Wealth Club said:

The UK economy continues to beat gloomy expectations. Led by the dominant services sector, GDP growth of 0.3pc was stronger than the 0.1pc expected. This follows stronger than expected performance in 2022. It may take a great deal more expectation beating data to shift the bleak expectations for the UK economy. However, a quiet, more optimistic, consensus does appear to be forming. The economic outlook is much improved, energy prices are falling sharply, China is reopening, and interest rate expectations have eased significantly. All eyes will now turn to Jeremy Hunt and the spring budget next week. With a chorus of voices calling for some relief from the highest tax burden in living memory, will the Treasury spend this unexpected growth windfall?

A nice beat for #UK GDP:

The just released monthly GDP #growth rate came in at 0.3%, better than the consensus forecast of 0.1% expansion and the prior monthly contraction of 0.1%. This will reinforce the hope that the UK can avoid a long and deep recession. #economy #econtwitter — Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) March 10, 2023

Economy's growth 'no surprise,' says Panmure Gordon

Arts, entertainment and recreation grew by 3.4pc in January, largely driven by the return of Premier League football after the World Cup.

Sports, amusements and recreation activities grew by 8.9pc, after the end of temporary shocks caused by the tournament in Qatar and strikes, according to Panmure Gordon's chief UK economist Samuel Tombs.

January's 0.3% m/m rise in GDP doesn't come as a surprise (we expected 0.4%) and simply reflects some temporary shocks in December unwinding (e.g. strikes & the Premier League pause)



A recession remains in play - output in January was 0.04% below its Q4 average. pic.twitter.com/xYFmf9vaS4 — Samuel Tombs (@samueltombs) March 10, 2023

Public finances better than expected before Budget, says Lloyds

Jeavon Lolay, head of economics and market insight at Lloyds Banking Group said:

Heading into the Budget, public finances are in better shape than expected giving the Chancellor additional capacity to support the economy. Consumers could see a freeze in the Energy Price Guarantee and a freeze on fuel duty. Growing the economy is a key part of the Government’s agenda and we know from our data that staff shortages are constraining economic activity. Improving labour market participation with targeted policies in areas like childcare and pensions, would help raise the productive capacity of the UK economy. While our data shows an improvement in economic optimism, inflation remains business’ greatest concern. Business leaders will be watching the Budget for measures to encourage them to invest in technology or sustainability to reaffirm their confidence in the UK economy.

Return to classroom drives growth, says ONS

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said:

The economy partially bounced back from the large fall seen in December. Across the last three months as a whole and, indeed over the last 12 months, the economy has, though, showed zero growth. The main drivers of January's growth were the return of children to classrooms, following unusually high absences in the run-up to Christmas, the Premier League clubs returned to a full schedule after the end of the World Cup and private health providers also had a strong month. Postal services also partially recovered from the effects of December's strikes.

Hunt: 'UK economy more resilient than expected'

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

In the face of severe global challenges, the UK economy has proved more resilient than many expected, but there is a long way to go. Next week, I will set out the next stage of our plan to halve inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy - so we can improve living standards for everyone.

UK economy grew at start of the year

Services expanded but manufacturing and construction were a drag on growth:

GDP grew 0.3% in January:



▪️ services grew 0.5%

▪️ manufacturing fell 0.4%

▪️ construction fell 1.7%



➡️ https://t.co/KNpWVorlK1 pic.twitter.com/yy4UQVhe8a — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 10, 2023

The year got off to a positive start as the economy grew by 0.3pc in January, according to the Office for National Statistics..

The expansion in gross domestic product (GDP) comes after Britain narrowly avoided a recession at the end of last year.

