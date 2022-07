UK economy defies expectations to grow 0.5pc - live updates

UK economy GDP recession inflation cost-of-living crisis Bank of England - Carolyn Mendelsohn/Bloomberg

The UK economy grew by more than expected in May despite surging inflation and a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

GDP grew 0.5pc over the month, according to the Office for National Statistics. That marked a turnaround from April’s revised 0.2pc fall.

The growth was driven largely by a strong rebound in health services as GP appointments jumped 15pc, offsetting the impact of the shrinking Covid vaccine and test and trace programmes.

The figures bring into doubt economists' expectations that the UK economy will contract over the second quarter and ease fears of a recession later in the year.

However, analysts warned that a further squeeze on living standards later in the year – when the energy price cap is due to rise again – means the economy isn't out of the woods yet.

Inflation surged to a 40-year high of 9.1pc in May as a steep rise in energy bills fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine spread to price rises across the wider economy. It's forecast to peak above 11pc in October.

Motorists have also been left paying eye-watering sums at the pumps as both petrol and diesel prices rose to new record highs.

The Bank of England is facing the challenge of balancing efforts to bring down inflation by raising interest rates without tipping the economy into recession.

BT, Sky and ITV hit with 'cartel' probe over sports coverage

Some of the UK's biggest sports broadcasters are facing an investigation into suspicions of cartel-like behaviour over the way they use freelance services.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has "reasonable grounds" to suspect that BT, ITV, Sky and IMG Media – which includes Premier League Productions – might have broken competition rules.

The regulator will now decide if there's enough evidence of an agreement between the companies to launch a full probe.

Sky and ITV have both said they're cooperating with the CMA's inquiries.

Wetherspoons warns on bigger losses as wages surge

From GDP to IPA now as JD Wetherspoon has warned annual losses will be bigger than expected after it ramped up wages to attract staff and spent heavily on repairs and marketing.

The no-frills pub chain is now expecting losses of around £30m for the year to the end of July after investing in staff and the business to “strengthen our position” for the new financial year.

Spoons said that although sales were now matchingpre-pandemic levels, staff costs were far higher than before Covid as firms across the sector have had to hike wages to overcome recruitment difficulties.

It added that it was now “with minor exceptions, fully staffed”.

Repair costs have also soared, with the group saying it will have spent about £99m on this in the current year, compared to £76.9m in 2018-19, due to “catch-up” work since Covid restrictions were lifted.

Shares dropped more than 5pc to the bottom of the FTSE 250.

PwC: Take the figures with a pinch of salt

Barret Kupelian, senior economist at PwC, says the latest GDP figures should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The UK economy grew by around 0.5pc on a month-on-month basis in May, beating expectations. Importantly, all three main engines – services, production and construction – grew simultaneously. To date, UK GDP has grown in three out of the five months of this year that data is available for. However, the devil lies in the details and month-on-month GDP data should be interpreted with a pinch of salt. Special factors including increased visits to GPs – some of which potentially stimulates wider activity in the medical sector – and upward revisions to historic manufacturing growth flattered overall GDP growth in May. We expect one-off figures to continue to impact future data releases, including the Jubilee celebrations in June. And there may well be revisions to May’s figures in the future. Finally, focusing on the services sector of the economy, most sub-sectors are considerably bigger than what they were before the pandemic. We continue to see strong growth in transport and travel because of the summer holidays. More importantly, we are also seeing a quiet transformation happening in the business sector, which continues to invest in digital technologies to make operations more efficient and resilient. The information and communications sector is now around 8pc bigger than pre-pandemic levels.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has fallen sharply in early trading as the stronger-than-expected economic growth in May boosted the pound.

The blue-chip index tumbled 0.9pc amid wider negative sentiment across European markets.

Abrdn was the biggest faller, losing 3.8pc after its rating was cut by analysts at Barclays. Other financial stocks including Prudential and M&G also weighed.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 slipped 0.2pc, with JD Wetherspoon slumping 6.5pc after it warned of deeper losses for the full year.

Investors will also have an eye on US inflation data due out this afternoon.

Reaction: UK still on recession watch

Melanie Baker, senior economist at Royal London Asset Management, says the UK is still on recession watch.

Despite today’s stronger than expected figures, the UK economy remains at risk of recession. I expect at least one quarter of negative GDP growth this year though, after this May data print, but the likelihood of that being the second quarter has slipped. Pay growth is not keeping up with inflation, consumer confidence is weak, business optimism is falling and the Bank of England continues to hike rates – and I am expecting at least another 75bp of rate hikes by year end. Energy prices remain an issue and a further large energy bill increase looks set for households in October, though the impact was eased somewhat by previously announced fiscal measures.

Reaction: Immediate outlook for growth is weak

James Smith at the Resolution Foundation warns of weak growth ahead, with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations expected to push down activity in June.

He says a contraction in the second quarter may now be avoided, but the cost-of-living crisis is still casting a big shadow over the outlook and the risk of a recession remains.

The immediate outlook is for weak growth: June will be pushed down by the impact of the bank holidays but, stepping back, surveys of output (here we're looking at the PMIs) as well as consumer and business confidence are all very weak.

ONS: Many businesses not passing on price increases

Darren Morgan at the ONS says a lot of businesses aren't really passing on the price increases they're experiencing.

If that's true, it's good news for consumers (and keeping a lid on inflation), but could spell further trouble for economic growth later in the year.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Morgan said:

Between May and June, half of businesses reported an increase in the price of goods and services they'd bought, but only just under a fifth said they'd increased the price of goods and services they sell. A lot of businesses are not really passing on the price increases they are experiencing and they are expecting those price increases to continue. If we move on to households, nine in 10 people reported that their cost of living continues to increase. What economic commentators and policymakers will be considering is will the growth in the economy we've seen in May continue? Or will the headwinds we are hearing about from businesses and households mean the economy will revert to the weaker growth we saw in February, March and April?

CBI: New PM must focus policy on growth

Ben Jones, economist at the CBI, says business surveys are warning of “subdued economic momentum” and urges the next PM to take action.

The priority of the next Prime Minister must be getting the economy growing again. Tax policy is an important part of this, but we need tax changes that drive investment rather than fuel inflation. Yet growth policy is about more than this and concerns the policies of virtually every department. Only a broad plan can be effective.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 dips after GDP beat

The FTSE 100 has started the day in the red despite encouraging signs of a rebound in the UK economy.

The blue-chip index fell 0.3pc to 7,289 points.

BBC: Growth welcome, but tougher times ahead

David Bharier, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce, says May's growth is welcome "but masks serious underlying issues of growing imbalances within the economy".

The services sector grew by 0.4pc but the main contributing factor, health and social work activities, was driven by a significant rise in GP appointments. Elsewhere, consumer-facing sectors continue a downward trend with a further 0.1pc contraction. BCC’s research since the start of the Covid crisis has shown that most small businesses have reported no improvement to cash flow or investment. Uncontrolled inflation has now made it much more challenging to grow back out of the crisis. Worryingly, our most recent quarterly economic survey also showed that longer term business confidence measures have begun to fall. The present political instability will have only exacerbated uncertainty among small firms. Alongside this, the economy is still facing massive structural issues – including uncertainty about the UK’s relationship with the EU, continued Covid lockdowns in China, supply chain breakdowns, and rocketing energy costs. Cutting VAT on businesses energy bills to 5pc would go some way to easing the squeeze on firms' cashflow and give them some room for manoeuvre.

Consumer-facing service decline is 'canary in the coal mine'

FX analyst Viraj Patel points to the 0.1pc decline in consumer-facing services in May, suggesting this could be the "canary in the coal mine".

This is even more evident when the figures are broken down by sub-sector.

The jumps in holiday and travel spending reflect a rebound in demand rather than sustained growth, he says. The decline in other areas such as retail, food and drink and recreation are more concerning.

And the type of consumer-facing sectors declining are the ones that you would expect if household incomes are being squeezed. Holidays + spending on travel is not sustained demand

Reaction: Threat of recession is becoming more real

Tom Stevenson at Fidelity International also strikes a sombre tone about the outlook for later in the year.

Although there was a modest return to growth in May overall, a small decline in consumer facing services shows the threat of recession is becoming more real. The toxic mix of high inflation, historically low productivity and wage growth, and slowing consumer demand is familiar but unwanted. With price rises looking certain to hit double digits and warnings from Ofgem that energy bills will be higher than originally predicted, the financial pressure that many are already under will increase further in the autumn. We’re already seeing consumers shifting their buying habits as spending slows overall. Warnings from the CBI about the importance of swift action, and the lack of impact of recent rate rises on inflation showcase the need for new thinking, but instead a summer of political theatre could usher in months of policy standstill.

Pound edges higher after GDP beat

Sterling has pushed higher after the surprisingly upbeat GDP numbers, offering some relief after days of losses.

The pound rose 0.3pc against the dollar to $1.1928. Against the euro it's up 0.2pc at 84.21p.

It's a much-needed boost for the pound, which has been languishing at two-year lows against the dollar amid growing fears about the economic outlook and political chaos in Westminster.

Meanwhile, the dollar has strengthened as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates and investors flock to safe haven assets.

Reaction: Resilient, but recession risk still real

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, says the bigger squeeze on living standards later in the year means recession is still a risk.

The surprisingly strong 0.5pc rise in real GDP in May more than reversed the 0.2pc drop in April and suggests that the economy is holding up well in the face of high inflation. This may encourage the Bank of England to raise interest rates by 50bps, rather than 25bps, at the next policy meeting in August. If GDP avoids a fall of more than 0.8pc in June, then it won’t contract in the second quarter as a whole. Our forecast is for a decline in June of around 1pc, but as we think most of that will be due to the effects of the extra Jubilee Bank Holiday, a contraction in GDP in the second quarter of around 0.1pc will be something of a statistical mirage. Either way, it now looks as though GDP in the second quarter won’t be as weak as the Bank of England’s forecast of -0.3pc. Of course, it is far too soon to conclude that the economy will be able to get through this period of unusually high inflation largely unscathed. With real household disposable incomes set to fall further in the third quarter, a recession is still a real risk. That may mean the economy proves to be a poisoned chalice for whoever wins the race to be the next Prime Minister.

Reaction: It's too early to break out the champagne

Don't get over-excited about the GDP numbers, warns UBS economist Dean Turner:

The GDP print for May came in much stronger the than expected, however, it is too early to break out the champagne, as the details in the release still point to an economy under pressure as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes households’ ability to spend. The key source of upside surprise came from a surge in GP appointments; growth in consumer facing services actually fell over the month, with notable weakness noted in the retail sector. The one bright spot remains the travel sector, with demand for holidays remaining strong. An economy under pressure, another act of political theatre, and confusion over the Bank of England’s next move have all weighed on sterling against the rampant US dollar. Albeit, the pound is holding its ground against the euro which is experiencing its own set of challenges. This backdrop suggests that we will have to wait some time before investors once again warm to pound. Nevertheless, a weak pound should continue to be beneficial for the UK equity market. In our view, investors are savvy enough to know that the FTSE 100 isn’t the UK economy. So, despite the numerous challenges and uncertainties ahead at home, we still believe UK stocks should perform well in the coming months.

Chancellor: I'm not complacent

Today's GDP figures are an early first test for new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who's also vying to become the next Prime Minister.

He says:

It’s always great to see the economy growing but I’m not complacent. I know people are concerned so we are continuing to support families and economic growth . We’re working alongside the Bank of England to bear down on inflation and I am confident we can create a stronger economy for everyone across the UK.

07:23 AM

Still signs of trouble ahead

Despite the upbeat figures, there are signs that tax rises and inflation are beginning to bite, warns my colleague Tim Wallace.

Consumer-facing services shrank by 0.1pc and retail sales plunged 0.5pc, as payday at the end of April was hit by the higher national insurance tax raid imposed by Rishi Sunak at the start of this financial year. The financial and insurance sector's output also shrank by 0.8pc on the month. Imports of foods and live animals increased by £0.3bn in May, which the ONS said may be due to rising prices. Overall imports and exports of goods both increased by a little over £2bn in the month, leaving the UK with a goods trade deficit of more than £20bn.

07:18 AM

ONS: UK economy rebounds

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, says:

The economy rebounded in May with growth across all main sectors. Health was the biggest driver with many more people seeing GPs, despite test and trace and the vaccination programmes winding down. Road hauliers also had a busy month, while travel agencies fared well with pent up demand for summer holidays. There was widespread growth across manufacturing after several tough months, while construction also fared well with housebuilding and office refurbishment driving growth.

What drove May's GDP beat?

The unexpectedly upbeat GDP figures mainly reflect a strong rebound in health services after a hit from the winding down of the Test and Trace scheme.

Services output grew by 0.4pc over the month as human health and social work activities grew by 2.1pc, mainly because of a large rise in GP appointments, according to the ONS.

That offset the continued scaling down of the Test and Trace and vaccine schemes.

Other key figures:

Output in consumer-facing services fell 0.1pc, driven by a 0.5pc fall in retail trade, and non-consumer facing services grew by 0.5pc.

Production grew 0.9pc, driven by growth of 1.4pc in manufacturing and 0.3pc in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

Construction grew 1.5pc in May 2022, following 0.3pc growth in April. That marks construction's seventh consecutive month of growth.

GDP grew 0.5% in May with services up 0.4%, manufacturing up 1.4% and construction up 1.5%

UK economy picks up in May

Good morning.

We start the day with some unexpectedly upbeat figures showing the UK economy grew by more than forecast in May.

GDP rose 0.5pc in May, according to the ONS. That's a sharp improvement on April's 0.2pc fall, which was revised up from 0.3pc previously.

The growth comes despite inflation surging to a 40-year high in May amid surging energy costs driven by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Motorists have been paying record prices at the pumps and household budgets are being squeezed in the biggest drop in living standards in a generation.

But the surprise jump in GDP defies expectations of a contraction in the second quarter and will calm fears that Britain will be tipped into a recession later in the year.

