UK economy defies expectations to grow 0.5pc - live updates

James Warrington
·9 min read
UK economy GDP recession inflation cost-of-living crisis Bank of England - Carolyn Mendelsohn/Bloomberg
UK economy GDP recession inflation cost-of-living crisis Bank of England - Carolyn Mendelsohn/Bloomberg

The UK economy grew by more than expected in May despite surging inflation and a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

GDP grew 0.5pc over the month, according to the Office for National Statistics. That marked a turnaround from April’s revised 0.2pc fall.

The figures bring into doubt economists' expectations that the UK economy will contract over the second quarter and ease fears of a recession later in the year.

However, analysts warned that a further squeeze on living standards later in the year – when the energy price cap is due to rise again – means the economy isn't out of the woods yet.

Inflation surged to a 40-year high of 9.1pc in May as a steep rise in energy bills fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine spread to price rises across the wider economy. It's forecast to peak above 11pc in October.

Motorists have also been left paying eye-watering sums at the pumps as both petrol and diesel prices rose to new record highs.

The Bank of England is facing the challenge of balancing efforts to bring down inflation by raising interest rates without tipping the economy into recession.

07:44 AM

Reaction: Threat of recession is becoming more real

Tom Stevenson at Fidelity International also strikes a sombre tone about the outlook for later in the year.

Although there was a modest return to growth in May overall, a small decline in consumer facing services shows the threat of recession is becoming more real.

The toxic mix of high inflation, historically low productivity and wage growth, and slowing consumer demand is familiar but unwanted. With price rises looking certain to hit double digits and warnings from Ofgem that energy bills will be higher than originally predicted, the financial pressure that many are already under will increase further in the autumn.

We’re already seeing consumers shifting their buying habits as spending slows overall. Warnings from the CBI about the importance of swift action, and the lack of impact of recent rate rises on inflation showcase the need for new thinking, but instead a summer of political theatre could usher in months of policy standstill.

07:40 AM

Pound edges higher after GDP beat

Sterling has pushed higher after the surprisingly upbeat GDP numbers, offering some relief after days of losses.

The pound rose 0.3pc against the dollar to $1.1928. Against the euro it's up 0.2pc at 84.21p.

It's a much-needed boost for the pound, which has been languishing at two-year lows against the dollar amid growing fears about the economic outlook and political chaos in Westminster.

Meanwhile, the dollar has strengthened as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates and investors flock to safe haven assets.

07:37 AM

Reaction: Resilient, but recession risk still real

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, says the bigger squeeze on living standards later in the year means recession is still a risk.

The surprisingly strong 0.5pc rise in real GDP in May more than reversed the 0.2pc drop in April and suggests that the economy is holding up well in the face of high inflation. This may encourage the Bank of England to raise interest rates by 50bps, rather than 25bps, at the next policy meeting in August.

If GDP avoids a fall of more than 0.8pc in June, then it won’t contract in the second quarter as a whole. Our forecast is for a decline in June of around 1pc, but as we think most of that will be due to the effects of the extra Jubilee Bank Holiday, a contraction in GDP in the second quarter of around 0.1pc will be something of a statistical mirage.

Either way, it now looks as though GDP in the second quarter won’t be as weak as the Bank of England’s forecast of -0.3pc.

Of course, it is far too soon to conclude that the economy will be able to get through this period of unusually high inflation largely unscathed. With real household disposable incomes set to fall further in the third quarter, a recession is still a real risk.

That may mean the economy proves to be a poisoned chalice for whoever wins the race to be the next Prime Minister.

07:30 AM

Reaction: It's too early to break out the champagne

Don't get over-excited about the GDP numbers, warns UBS economist Dean Turner:

The GDP print for May came in much stronger the than expected, however, it is too early to break out the champagne, as the details in the release still point to an economy under pressure as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes households’ ability to spend.

The key source of upside surprise came from a surge in GP appointments; growth in consumer facing services actually fell over the month, with notable weakness noted in the retail sector. The one bright spot remains the travel sector, with demand for holidays remaining strong.

An economy under pressure, another act of political theatre, and confusion over the Bank of England’s next move have all weighed on sterling against the rampant US dollar.

Albeit, the pound is holding its ground against the euro which is experiencing its own set of challenges. This backdrop suggests that we will have to wait some time before investors once again warm to pound.

Nevertheless, a weak pound should continue to be beneficial for the UK equity market. In our view, investors are savvy enough to know that the FTSE 100 isn’t the UK economy. So, despite the numerous challenges and uncertainties ahead at home, we still believe UK stocks should perform well in the coming months.

07:26 AM

Chancellor: I'm not complacent

Today's GDP figures are an early first test for new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who's also vying to become the next Prime Minister.

He says:

It’s always great to see the economy growing but I’m not complacent. I know people are concerned so we are continuing to support families and economic growth .

We’re working alongside the Bank of England to bear down on inflation and I am confident we can create a stronger economy for everyone across the UK.

07:23 AM

Still signs of trouble ahead

Despite the upbeat figures, there are signs that tax rises and inflation are beginning to bite, warns my colleague Tim Wallace.

Consumer-facing services shrank by 0.1pc and retail sales plunged 0.5pc, as payday at the end of April was hit by the higher national insurance tax raid imposed by Rishi Sunak at the start of this financial year.

The financial and insurance sector's output also shrank by 0.8pc on the month.

Imports of foods and live animals increased by £0.3bn in May, which the ONS said may be due to rising prices. Overall imports and exports of goods both increased by a little over £2bn in the month, leaving the UK with a goods trade deficit of more than £20bn.

07:18 AM

ONS: UK economy rebounds

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, says:

The economy rebounded in May with growth across all main sectors.

Health was the biggest driver with many more people seeing GPs, despite test and trace and the vaccination programmes winding down.

Road hauliers also had a busy month, while travel agencies fared well with pent up demand for summer holidays.

There was widespread growth across manufacturing after several tough months, while construction also fared well with housebuilding and office refurbishment driving growth.

07:11 AM

What drove May's GDP beat?

The unexpectedly upbeat GDP figures mainly reflect a strong rebound in health services after a hit from the winding down of the Test and Trace scheme.

Services output grew by 0.4pc over the month as human health and social work activities grew by 2.1pc, mainly because of a large rise in GP appointments, according to the ONS.

That offset the continued scaling down of the Test and Trace and vaccine schemes.

Other key figures:

  • Output in consumer-facing services fell 0.1pc, driven by a 0.5pc fall in retail trade, and non-consumer facing services grew by 0.5pc.

  • Production grew 0.9pc, driven by growth of 1.4pc in manufacturing and 0.3pc in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

  • Construction grew 1.5pc in May 2022, following 0.3pc growth in April. That marks construction's seventh consecutive month of growth.

07:06 AM

UK economy picks up in May

Good morning. 

We start the day with some unexpectedly upbeat figures showing the UK economy grew by more than forecast in May.

GDP rose 0.5pc in May, according to the ONS. That's a sharp improvement on April's 0.2pc fall, which was revised up from 0.3pc previously.

The growth comes despite inflation surging to a 40-year high in May amid surging energy costs driven by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Motorists have been paying record prices at the pumps and household budgets are being squeezed in the biggest drop in living standards in a generation.

But the surprise jump in GDP defies expectations of a contraction in the second quarter and will calm fears that Britain will be tipped into a recession later in the year.

5 things to start your day

1) Europe faces ageing population nightmare in ‘absolute collapse’  As populations shrink, nations are left to cope with the economic strain

2) Families £8,800 worse off due to 'toxic combination' at heart of economy  Poorest French households £3,800 better off than British counterparts, data reveals

3) Churchill's tailor Gieves & Hawkes up for sale  Retailer also dressed Lord Nelson for the Battle of Trafalgar and the British royal family

4) High interest rates are temporary, says Andrew Bailey  Bank of England Governor hints at eventual return to 'low global' rates

5) Putin raids prisons for soldiers after massive losses in Ukraine  Kremlin also recruiting heavily from poorest parts of Russia, say Western officials

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks were slightly higher this morning after two days of big losses.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.3pc, the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.06pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange barely moved.

Tokyo stocks opened higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index up 0.5pc in early trade and the broader Topix index rising 0.4pc.

Coming up today

  • Economics: GDP (UK), manufacturing production (UK), industrial production (UK, EU), consumer price index (US), RICS house price balance (UK), trade balance (China)

  • Corporate: PageGroup (interim results); JD Wetherspoon, Tullow Oil (trading update)

