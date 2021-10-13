UK economy grows on camping and dining out

Children camping

The UK economy grew by 0.4% in August as more people dined out, went on holiday and attended music festivals.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the services sector made the biggest contribution to economic growth in the first full month after all Covid restrictions were lifted in England.

It said arts, entertainment and recreation grew 9%, boosted by sports clubs, amusement parks and festivals.

There was also more demand for hotels and campsites.

Restrictions on social distancing were eased from 19 July.

The ONS said the economy is now 0.8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.

"The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

"However, later and slightly weaker data from a number of industries now mean we estimate the economy fell a little overall in July."

ONS said economic growth fell by 0.1% in July compared with initial estimates of 0.1% growth.