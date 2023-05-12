UK economy grew by just 0.1% in first quarter of 2023, ONS reveals, as economy remains stuck in slow lane

(ES Composite)

The economy inched forward by just 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of the year as growth remained firmly stuck in the slow lane, new official figures revealed today.

Latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed GDP fell by 0.3 per cent in March following 0.5 per cent growth in January and no growth in February.

The March figure means the economy is almost certain to avoid recession this year - as the Bank of England declared on Thursday - but is continuing to creep forward at a glacial pace.

The ONS said the dominant services sector grew by 0.1 per cent in the January to March quarter driven by strong activity in information and communication and administrative and support services.

The latest GDP data comes the day after the Bank of England raised its interest rate by a quarter point to a new 14 year high of 4.5 per cent.

It also warned that while the threat of a long recession has been averted growth will remain slow for the next three years with GDP projected to advance by only 0.25 per cent this year, and 0.75 per cent in 2024 and 2025, before accelerating to 1.25 per cent in 2026.

Growth in the second quarter is likely to be held back by the extra day’s holiday to mark the King’s Coronation last week.

A long slump last much of 2023 and 2024 had previously been forecast following the surge in energy costs after Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, and the financial turbulence caused by last September’s ill-fated mini-Budget.

However, the economy has proved more resilient than expected over the winter in part because of a faster than expected fall in gas prices but also a surge in pent-up spending after Covid restrictions were lifted.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “It’s good news that the economy is growing but to reach the government’s growth priority we need to stay focused on competitive taxes, labour supply and productivity.

“The Bank of England Governor confirmed yesterday that the Budget has made an important start but we will keep going until the job is done and we have the high wage, high growth economy we need.”