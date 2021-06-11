UK economy gets boost in April as shops reopen

Breaking News image

The UK economy grew 2.3% in April, its fastest monthly growth since July last year.

Shoppers spent more on the High Street as non-essential shops reopened, and people bought more cars and caravans.

There was also more spending in pubs, cafes and restaurants as restrictions eased the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Despite the surge in activity, the UK economy is still 3.7% below its pre-pandemic peak.

But Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the figures were "a promising sign that our economy is beginning to recover".

Mr Sunak said more than one million people had come off the government's furlough scheme in March and April as businesses reopened.

Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics said: "Strong growth in retail spending, increased car and caravan purchases, schools being open for the full month, and the beginning of the reopening of hospitality all boosted the economy in April."