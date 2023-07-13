UK economy contracted in May after King’s coronation halted activity

The UK economy contracted in May after businesses across the country downed tools for the King’s coronation, according to official figures.

Gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 0.1% for the month, after increasing by 0.2% in April, the Office for National Statistics said.

The contraction was driven by the extra bank holiday weekend for the royal occasion, meaning sectors like construction and finance lost a working day in the month.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Economists had been expecting the economy to shrink slightly more. Deutsche Bank thought the monthly GDP decline would be 0.3%, while Investec Economics had predicted 0.5%.

GDP fell 0.1% in May 2023. ▪️ Services were flat (0.0%)▪️ Production fell 0.6%▪️ Construction fell 0.2% ➡️ https://t.co/Z94htJo1G0 pic.twitter.com/oeYBJNy5id — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) July 13, 2023

The economy had been boosted in April as Britons spent more in pubs, bars and shops.

Darren Morgan, director for economic statistics at the ONS, said: “GDP fell slightly as manufacturing, energy generation and construction all fell back with some industries impacted by one fewer working day than normal.

“Meanwhile, despite the coronation bank holiday, pubs and bars saw sales fall after a strong April. Employment agencies also saw another poor month.

“However, services were flat overall with health recovering, with less impact from strikes than in the previous month, and IT also had a strong month.

“Across the last three months as a whole the economy showed no growth.”