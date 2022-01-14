UK economy back to pre-pandemic levels, it’s official

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reported to want the self-isolation period to be reduced (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire) (PA Wire)

THE UK economy grew by 0.9% in November, a rise that saw it recover all of its pandemic losses and offered hope that a further bounce back this year is on the cards.

Those figures relate to a period before Omicron led to fresh Working From Home orders and wider consumer caution, however.

City economists expect that GDP in December fell at least a little bit, while inflation and cost of living squeezes might make January and February sluggish.

Businesses say labour shortages and staff sickness are proving disruptive.

The ONS recorded: Services (0.7%), production (1.0%) and construction (3.5%) output all increased between October and November 2021; this means that services and construction output are both 1.3% above their pre-coronavirus levels while production remains 2.6% below.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said:

“It’s amazing to see the size of the economy back to pre-pandemic levels in November – a testament to the grit and determination of the British people.

“The government is continuing to support the economy, including through grants, loans and tax reliefs for businesses, and our Plan for Jobs is ensuring people up and down the country have fantastic opportunities.

“We all have a vital part to play to protect lives and jobs, and I urge everyone to do theirs by getting boosted as soon as you can.”

The CBI was more cautious. Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, said:

“While it’s good that economic growth picked up in November, the data has been overtaken by events. Activity is very likely to have taken a hit in December, as the spread of the Omicron variant and subsequent restrictions disrupted operations in certain sectors.

“As we kick off the new year, the near-term outlook is also clouded by additional challenges: shortages of labour – exacerbated by sickness absence, supply chain disruption and a cost of living crunch for households.”

ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said:

“The economy grew strongly in the month before Omicron struck with architects, retailers, couriers and accountants having a bumper month. Construction also recovered from several weak months, as many raw materials became easier to get hold of.”