UK economic growth slows sharply in July

The UK economy grew by just 0.1% in July as the last Covid restrictions were lifted in England.

It was the economy's sixth consecutive month of growth, but the increase was much lower than in the previous month, which saw 1% growth.

Arts, entertainment and recreation activities helped to fuel the rise as more people resumed going out.

The UK economy is still 2.1% below its pre-pandemic peak, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS said there had been a boost from outdoor events such as sports clubs, amusement parks and festivals following the easing of restrictions on social distancing on 19 July in England.

However, the main contributor to growth was a 1.2% rise in production output, boosted by the reopening of an oil field production site, which was previously temporarily closed for planned maintenance.

Jonathan Athow, deputy statistician of the ONS, said: "Oil and gas provided the strongest boost, having partially bounced back after summer maintenance. Car production also continued to recover from recent component shortages."

Services output was largely unchanged in July, but the construction sector contracted for a fourth consecutive month, with output down by 1.6%.

Construction has been affected by a shortage of building materials as prices have soared and supply has failed to match demand.

Overall, GDP grew by 3.6% in the three months to July, the ONS said.

Prof Jagjit Chadha, director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, told the BBC's Today programme that the increase for July was "lower than most people expected".

But he added: "The economy is slowly getting back to its pre-pandemic level. There were always going to be potholes along the way."