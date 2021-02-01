UK Digital Health Market Report: COVID-19 has Taken Digital Health on its Journey to Maturity
The Digital Health UK Market Report contains new and rebased data and provides the most accurate picture of the market available, giving full consideration to the impact that the pandemic has had on the adoption (or not) of different technologies, cutting through the myth to shine a light on the reality.
The report is vital reading to anyone with an interest in this emerging market, be they an investor, an advisor, a large corporate supplier, a health tech start-up, or someone working within procurement or IT within the healthcare sector.
The report offers insight on how Covid-19 has taken digital health on its journey to maturity and asks if this will be sustainable. Even with the boost received during the pandemic, NHS IT investment remains insufficient. The average UK health organisation spends just 2% per annum on IT. This figure is closer to 8% in the US and most of Northern Europe. While there has been investment in video consultations and data gathering and analysis, not to mention the contact tracing app, there has been a downturn in spending on technology without immediate relevance to the pandemic during 2020.
The report contains the latest available data and expert insights on:
Patient Admission Systems (PAS)
Electronic Patient Records/Electronic Medical Records (EPR/EMR)
Specialist clinical systems
Digital apps
Wearables
Artificial intelligence
Interoperability across systems and sectors
Pathology and radiology
It also provides insight into the UK's largest purchaser of digital health, the NHS, how it works, how it is funded, its regulation and political considerations.
What the report covers
Market
Politics and regulation
Payors
Major providers
Investors
Market potential
Covid-19
Who is the report for
CEOs and Boards of NHS Trusts and independent healthcare providers
CIOs/CTOs of NHS Trusts and independent healthcare providers
Procurement leads in NHS Trusts
Regulators
Large IT suppliers
Healthcare IT start-ups
Banks and investors
Management consultants
Business advisors
Central government
Think tanks
Policy writers
