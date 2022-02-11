US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade in days

·7 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday escalated its dire warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could take place within days, even as diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis continued.

The White House said it still didn’t know if Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but it said Putin has assembled all the elements to do so quickly and told Americans in Ukraine to leave within the next 48 hours.

The stark warning accelerated the projected timeframe for a potential invasion, which many analysts believed was unlikely to start until after the Winter Olympics in China end on Feb. 20. The heightened U.S. rhetoric followed new intelligence that showed another increase in Russian troops near the Ukrainian border and the start of a major Russian military exercise in neighboring Belarus.

"We can’t pinpoint the day at this point, and we can’t pinpoint the hour, but that is a very, very distinct possibility,” President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. ”The strong possibility of action, the distinct possibility of action, in a relatively near term time frame ... is backed up by our view of what’s happening on the ground.”

“We continue to see signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border,” he added, ramping up the urgency of earlier U.S. warnings. “As we’ve said before, we are in the window when an invasion could begin at any time should Vladimir Putin decide to order it.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently in Australia, was the first senior U.S. official to say publicly that an invasion could come before the end of the Olympics.

Repeating Blinken's earlier caution to U.S. citizens in Ukraine, Sullivan said: “The risk is high enough and the threat is now immediate enough that prudence demands that it is the time to leave now."

Sullivan would not discuss the details of the intelligence behind the new U.S. assessment and denied a report that American officials believe Putin has made the decision to invade. But he said the situation is increasingly fragile and that the U.S. and its allies must be prepared.

“We believe he very well may give the final ‘go order’," Sullivan said. "That is a very distinct possibility. It may well happen soon.”

Biden spoke to a number of European leaders on Friday to underscore the concerns raised by U.S. intelligence about the potential imminence of a Russian invasion. Sullivan said the Western leaders were completely united and would respond harshly to a Russian invasion with devastating economic and trade sanctions.

Britain’s defense secretary, meanwhile, was visiting Moscow in another effort to ease tensions over a possible invasion. Ben Wallace’s trip came a day after British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss held frosty negotiations in Moscow to urge Russia to pull back over 100,000 troops near Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov characterized that meeting in blunt and scathing terms, calling it a “conversation between deaf and dumb.”

Russia opened massive war games in Belarus on Thursday that are due to run through next weekend but says it has no plans to invade Ukraine. It wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of NATO. It also wants NATO to refrain from deploying weapons there and to roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.

Speaking at the start of his talks with Wallace, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that “the military-political situation in Europe is growing increasingly tense, and it's not our fault.”

Shoigu noted that shipments of weapons to Ukraine by the U.S., Britain and other allies have contributed to the tensions and pointed to the recent deployment of British soldiers to Ukraine, asking why they were sent and how long they will stay.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Wallace noted that the anti-tank missiles that Britain sent to Ukraine were defensive tactical weapons that do not pose a threat to any neighbor unless it invades.

He said British troops deployed to Ukraine to help train its military to use the British weapons and will leave “pretty soon” after they accomplish that mission.

Wallace described the talks as “constructive and frank” and noted his Russian counterpart's assurances that Moscow has no intention to attack Ukraine. But he also emphasized that the concentration of Russian troops near Ukrainian territory is clearly “beyond normal exercising,” explaining that about half of Russia's land forces are concentrated around the border with Ukraine.

He reaffirmed that a Russian invasion would have “tragic consequences” and emphasized the need to maintain contacts between military forces to prevent incidents.

“What is incredibly important, especially at this time with over 100,000 troops at high readiness on the borders of another country, is that we do not get into a position of miscalculation or escalation,” Wallace said. He stressed that only through "the ability to talk to each other at times of concern can we pave the way for any de-escalation measures.”

Speaking earlier Friday in Australia, Blinken did not detail the reasons behind the latest State Department’s security alert urging all American citizens to leave Ukraine.

“We’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time and, to be clear, that includes during the Olympics,” Blinken added.

Yet, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba again played down the U.S. advice to Americans to leave, saying that Washington has made similar calls before. He noted that the situation remains volatile.

Continuing its military buildup near Ukraine, Russia has moved six amphibious assault vessels into the Black Sea, augmenting its capability to land marines on the coast.

Moscow has announced sweeping drills in the Black and Azov seas in the coming days and closed large areas for commercial shipping, drawing a strong protest from Ukraine on Thursday.

Kuleba voiced hope that the West would react to the Russian move, saying that “we have engaged our partners to prepare a coordinated response."

Ukraine's military chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday that the authorities plan to quickly engage 1.5 million to 2 million people in training for the army reserve.

Russia’s troop concentration includes forces deployed on the territory of its ally Belarus for massive joint drills involving firing live ammunition. Those exercises entered a decisive phase Thursday and will run through Feb. 20. The Ukrainian capital is about 75 kilometers (47 miles) south of the Belarus border.

NATO has stepped up military deployments to bolster its eastern flank, with the U.S. sending troops to Poland and Romania.

The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it has deployed four destroyers from the United States to European waters. The Navy did not directly tie this deployment to the Ukraine crisis but said the ships provide “additional flexibility” to the U.S. Sixth Fleet commander, whose area of responsibility includes the Mediterranean, and will operate in support of NATO allies.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visited a military base in Romania, hailing the ongoing deployment of 1,000 additional U.S. troops that will nearly double their current number there. “This is a powerful demonstration of trans-Atlantic unity,” Stoltenberg said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded by noting that “NATO keeps building up its presence near Russia's borders and exacerbates the situation around Ukraine to create a pretext for that.”

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a bitter conflict since 2014, when Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly leader was driven from office by a popular uprising. Moscow responded by annexing Crimea and then backing a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has killed over 14,000 people.

A 2015 peace deal brokered by France and Germany helped halt large-scale battles, but regular skirmishes have continued, and efforts to reach a political settlement have stalled.

___

Isachenkov reported from Moscow. Associated Press writers Geir Moulson in Berlin, Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine, and Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, contributed to this report.

Matthew Lee, Aamer Madhani And Vladimir Isachenkov, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oz gets Walk of Fame star as rival says he's too 'Hollywood'

    HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon who recently ended his daytime TV “Dr. Oz Show” to run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, will get a star Friday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — just as he is being attacked 2,000 miles away in a rival's TV ad saying he's too “Hollywood.” The star underscores how successful Oz was before he gave up his TV show to run for public office in one of the nation’s premier Senate contests. That same career, however, is being used against him by

  • Exclusive-Myanmar army defector recounts heavy losses inflicted by Chin rebels

    A Myanmar army officer who defected and fled the country has detailed battlefield losses to rebels in the southern part of Chin state, with at least 50 soldiers killed and 200 badly wounded in 2021 by opposition fighters with homemade weapons. Kaung Thu Win, a captain who defected in December, offered a rare first-hand account of intensified fighting in Chin, in Myanmar's northwest, where the military junta has faced some of the fiercest armed resistance since it seized power a year ago. He also showed Reuters some 30 classified army documents he said backed up his version of recent events in southern Chin state, where civilians opposed to the coup have taken up arms and are working with an established ethnic insurgent group.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Boris Johnson says he 'fears for security of Europe' as Britons told to leave Ukraine now

    American B-52 'Stratofortress' bomber planes land in UK Europe must hold firm on Ukraine's right to join Nato, says PM Why mud could play a big part in the decision to invade Ukraine Sergey Lavrov: Russia's foul-mouthed foreign minister Boris Johnson takes hard line against Kremlin

  • Virginia man faces prison after disrupting flight in April

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A 29-year-old man who struck a flight attendant and tried to open the cockpit door during a flight to Florida has pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight crew and could face time in prison. Prosecutors said Thursday that passengers noticed that Kameron C. Stone of Fairfax, Virginia, smelled strongly of alcohol, refused to stay in his seat, and pretended to shoot a gun at passengers during a United Airlines flight from Dulles airport in Virginia to Pensacola, Florida, l

  • Ukraine: Foreign Office advises against all travel from UK to the country and for British nationals to leave

    Britons are being advised against all travel to Ukraine and those already in the country are being told to leave while they can. The action came as Boris Johnson told world leaders he "feared for the security of Europe" over the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Friday evening, the Foreign Office issued updated travel guidance to advise UK citizens "against all travel to Ukraine".

  • Afghanistan conflict: US plans to use frozen funds for 9/11 victims and relief

    The US has been holding the funds since the Taliban took over Afghanistan last year.

  • U.S. warnings turn more dire about prospect for Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Biden administration officials warned Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could invade Ukraine before the end of the Olympics.

  • Russia holds drills as diplomacy over Ukraine pushes on in Moscow, Berlin

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls the Russia-Ukraine conflict 'the most dangerous moment' for Europe in decades.

  • Stocks, yields veer lower as swings shake Wall Street again

    NEW YORK — Stocks and Treasury yields are falling sharply on Wall Street Friday, as rising worries about an imminent Russian invastion of Ukraine add to the market's already high pile of concerns about inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 was 1.6% lower in afternoon trading after the White House encouraged all U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine in the next 24 to 48 hours, before a possible invasion by Russia. Stocks took a sudden turn lower around 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, with losses nearly trip

  • Philippines activists ready for long battle to keep Marcos from power

    Petitioners seeking to bar Ferdinand Marcos Jr from the Philippines presidency said on Friday they were bent on keeping "autocratic figures" from power and would use all legal channels to stop the election frontrunner, including the Supreme Court. Complainants failed to convince the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to disqualify Marcos, 64, the son and namesake of the late Philippines dictator, on the grounds of his decades-old conviction for tax violations. Loretta Ann Rosales, a petitioner and one of thousands of victims of state brutality under the 1970s-1980s martial law of the elder Marcos, said opponents were ready to appeal to the highest court.

  • Russia has enough troops massed to invade Ukraine, U.S. says

    MOSCOW/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, Washington said on Friday, as it urged all U.S. citizens to leave the country within 48 hours after Moscow further stiffened its response to Western diplomacy. A Russian attack could begin any day and would likely start with an air assault, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said. He said U.S. intelligence believed a rapid assault on Kyiv was also a possibility, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an invasion before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 20.

  • These 'comfy and cute' moto boots are on sale at Nordstrom for under $100

    Calling all cool girls: These moto boots are so chic — and right now, they're on sale at Nordstrom.

  • Senator Warren asks U.S. Labor Dept. to deny Credit Suisse exemption after bribery settlement

    (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith have asked the Department of Labor to deny Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG a regulatory exemption related to its management of retirement funds as a result of a Justice Department settlement for bribery, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Friday. The letter from Warren, one of the Senate's most influential lawmakers, will increase scrutiny on the Swiss bank, which is in the middle of a restructuring following a string of high-profile scandals. The senators sent the letter on Thursday to Ali Khawar, acting assistant secretary at the Employee Benefits Security Administration (ESBA) in the Department of Labor, raising concerns about ESBA's proposal to grant a one-year "qualified professional asset manager" (QPAM) exemption to Credit Suisse.

  • F1 news LIVE: McLaren launch 2022 car and Lewis Hamilton latest as drivers slam ‘ridiculous’ season finale

    Follow all the latest news and updates ahead of the 2022 season as McLaren prepare to unveil their new car

  • Lando Norris throws support behind under-fire F1 race director Michael Masi

    Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday that he wants Masi to stay in his role.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. approves $13.9 billion potential sale of F-15ID aircraft to Indonesia

    The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-15ID aircraft and related equipment to Indonesia in a deal valued at up to $13.9 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said the country was planing on buying 42 Rafale fighter jets in a $8.1 billion deal as part of a series of agreements also including submarine development. Media reports have said Indonesia wanted to buy more than 70 jets from France and the United States.

  • Winter Olympics spotlight reality of China’s communism. It’s grim, but don’t look away

    The athletes are revealing what it’s really like to be in a totalitarian state. [Opinion]

  • Digital Blackface Is Basically The Modern Version Of A Minstrel Show

    Sending GIFs and sharing memes isn't always as harmless. There's something called 'digital blackface' that's actually problematic. Here's why, per experts.

  • UK urges Russian action to back up denial it plans to invade Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he took Russian assurances that Moscow will not invade Ukraine seriously, but that he wanted to see accompanying action and hoped his talks in Moscow on Friday had helped reduce tensions. Wallace met Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as Russia holds huge military exercises in Belarus, part of a force buildup near Ukraine that has fuelled fears of an impending invasion.

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric