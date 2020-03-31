UK current account deficit narrows in fourth quarter - ONS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain narrowed its current account deficit by more than expected in the last three months of 2019, bringing down the shortfall for the year as a whole, official data showed on Tuesday.

The balance of payments deficit - a long-standing concern for investors because it leaves Britain reliant on foreign inflows of cash - stood at 5.6 billion pounds in the fourth quarter, smaller than a median forecast of 7.0 billion pounds in a Reuters poll of economists.

In 2019, the deficit narrowed to 3.8% of gross domestic product from 3.9% in 2018.

The Office for National Statistics confirmed Britain's GDP flat-lined in the fourth quarter, unchanged from a previous estimate.





(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Writing by William Schomberg)