UK Covid news LIVE: ‘Threshold not met for more Covid curbs’ as New Year booster goal reached

NHS bosses do not believe the threshold for new Covid-19 restrictions have been met despite rising hospital admissions, it was reported on Friday.

Some 11,452 patients with coronavirus were on wards in England on Thursday - up 61 per cent in a week.

However Chris Hopson, the head of NHS Providers, told The Times: “Although the numbers are going up and going up increasingly rapidly, the absence of large numbers of seriously ill older people is providing significant reassurance.”

It comes as the UK prepares to see in the New Year with differing Covid rules across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson is urging people to celebrate “cautiously” as he hailed the UK’s vaccine booster effort, saying a goal to offer a booster jab to every adult by the end of the year had been met.

NHS bosses ‘understand why there are no new restrictions’ says top health service figure

07:55 , Josh Salisbury

A top NHS boss has said Trusts understand why there is no new curbs in England for New Year’s, saying that serious illness has not risen in the elderly.

Chris Hopson, CEO of NHS Providers, told the Times that while the situation could change in the New Year, NHS officials had been significantly reassured by “the absence of large numbers of seriously ill older people”.

“Trust CEOs know that the government has a high threshold to cross before it will introduce extra restrictions and can see why, in the absence of that surge of severely ill older people, that threshold hasn’t been crossed yet,” he said.

Boris Johnson is set to decide next week on whether fresh rules on needed for England, which could include restrictions on socialising indoors in a bid to curb the Omicron wave.

‘Risky’ not have New Year’s Eve restrictions - Doctor

07:47 , Josh Salisbury

Boris Johnson's decision not to place restrictions on New Year's Eve gatherings in England is "quite risky" given the high rates of Covid-19 infections, a top doctor has said.

Story continues

"It is quite risky given the fact we're now approaching 200,000 cases per day - there is a high rate of infection in the community," Dr Azeem Majeed, head of primary care and public health at Imperial College London. told Times Radio.

"So if you attend an event in a crowded indoor venue, the chances are that someone there will have been infected, and they may not know that and that person could infect others.”

He added that it was going to be “very difficult” to find staff to man the new Nightingale ‘hubs’ being established for Covid patients.

“Hopefully those won’t be needed, but if we do need those extra beds it will be a struggle to find the staff to deal with those patients,” he said.

“I’m not quite sure where those staff will come from given the fact hospitals are struggling now with their current workload.”

07:42 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the latest coronavirus developments on the last day of the year. Some of the top stories this morning are:

- Covid patient numbers have soared to more than 11,800 in the UK, as yesterday saw another record high of 189,213.

- The PM is expected to say that vaccinations mean we are in an ‘incomparably better’ position entering 2022 in a New Year’s message, while the government believes it has reached its target of offering a booster to all adults

- France has announced that u-turn on its ban on Brits travelling through the country to return to homes in Europe.