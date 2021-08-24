UK Covid news LIVE: Researchers working towards one vaccine for many variants

(AFP via Getty Images)

Two separate research teams have reported results of antibodies from SARS survivors which could help towards developing a vaccine that protects against a broad range of Covid variants.

One study, published on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, identified "high-level, broad-spectrum" antibodies in blood samples from survivors of the original SARS outbreak in 2003 who recently received the Pfizer vaccine for Covid.

In test tube experiments, the antibodies of the survivors could neutralise all of the current Covid variants of concern and five viruses that have been identified in bats and pangolins.

The findings from these studies could be a step toward developing new antibodies that would be effective against multiple different coronaviruses, the teams say.

