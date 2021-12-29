UK Covid news LIVE: Boris Johnson says 90% of ICU patients haven’t had booster as pressure to cut isolation period grows

Boris Johnson said the “overwhelming majority” of people in intensive care have not had a Covid-19 booster as the PM urged people to get one so they can enjoy the New Year "sensibly and cautiously".

Speaking on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said there were 2.4 million eligible double-jabbed people who were yet to take up the offer of a booster.

“I’ve talked to doctors who say the numbers are running up to 90% of people in intensive care, who are not boosted,” he said.

Mr Johnson is also facing calls to reduce the Covid isolation period from seven to five days to stave off an NHS staffing crisis.

Meanwhile pharmacists are calling for immediate action to address a shortage of lateral flow tests amid unprecedented demand for the kits.

In Scotland, the Holyrood parliament is being recalled on Wednesday amid record daily case numbers.

11:20 , Elly Blake

Arsenal have confirmed Mikel Arteta will miss their game against Manchester City after testing positive for Covid.

Arteta is isolating and will not be in the dugout at Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day.

(Getty Images)

An Arsenal statement said: “Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well.”

Read more here.

MSPs are getting ready for Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update

10:40 , Elly Blake

Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an update on the Covid-19 situation in Scotland on Wednesday afternoon.

Ahead of the announcement, Stephen Kerr MSP, chief whip for the Scottish Conservatives, has called on the First Minister to clarify self-isolation rules.

He tweeted: “Today’s COVID update from the First Minister must be more than telling us the figures any of us can find online.”

‘Overwhelming majority of people in ICUs are not boosted’ - PM

10:26 , Elly Blake

Boris Johnson has said he “cannot stress too much” how important it is to get a booster jab against Covid to be able to enjoy the New Year “sensibly and cautiously”.

The Prime Minister said there were 2.4 million eligible double-jabbed people who were yet to take up the offer of a booster.

He told reporters: “I’m sorry to say this but the overwhelming majority of people who are currently ending up in intensive care in our hospitals are people who are not boosted.

“I’ve talked to doctors who say the numbers are running up to 90 per cent of people in intensive care, who are not boosted.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re eight times more likely to get into hospital altogether.

“So it’s a great thing to do. It’s very, very important. Get boosted for yourself, and enjoy New Year sensibly and cautiously.”

Pandemic triggered 71 per cent drop in international flights in and out of the UK in 2021

10:24 , Elly Blake

Coronavirus travel restrictions sparked a significant reduction in the number of international flights to and from UK airports this year compared with pre-pandemic levels, new analysis shows.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium said around 406,060 international flights served UK airports during 2021 up to 22 December, compared with 1,399,170 in the pre-pandemic period of 2019.

Travel has taken a hit due to the pandemic (PA Archive)

Currently, fully vaccinated travellers must take a pre-departure coronavirus test, and self-isolate until they receive a negative result from a post-arrival test.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must self-isolate for 10 days after they arrive.

The most popular international route from the UK in 2021 was London Heathrow to New York’s JFK, despite the US only reopening its borders in November.

British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and JetBlue operated a total of 2,410 flights on the route by the end of the year.

Success of vaccine rollout is why we can go ahead with New Year - PM

10:21 , Elly Blake

Boris Johnson has said the vaccination campaign had allowed England to maintain its current level of coronavirus controls.

“The Omicron variant continues to cause real problems. You are seeing cases rising in hospitals,” he told reporters.

“But it is obviously milder than the Delta variant and we are able to proceed in the way that we are.”

That was due to the “huge proportion of the British public” which had been vaccinated.

“That is allowing us to go ahead with New Year in the cautious way that we are.”

No PCR tests available in England or Northern Ireland

10:12 , Elly Blake

There are currently no PCR test appointments available to book in England or Northern Ireland and no home tests available to order on the NHS website.

Appointments are available Wales, and “very few” are available in Scotland, according to the Government’s website.

PCR tests, which are required for people who have Covid symptoms or who have tested positive on a lateral flow test, were also periodically unavailable for parts of the UK on Monday and Tuesday.

People are advised to try again later if they can’t currently get a test.

The UK Health Security Agency has been contacted for a comment.

(Evening Standard / HM Gov)

Omicron becomes dominant variant in Wales

10:07 , Elly Blake

Omicron is now the dominant variant of coronavirus in Wales, the deputy chief medical officer has said.

Dr Chris Jones said a further 12,000 Covid cases were recorded in Wales over Christmas.

The rate has risen to a record 1,004 in every 100,000 people.

“Our case rates were high before this Omicron wave started and our hospitals are already full as they try to deliver all the healthcare that’s stacked up over the past year,” Dr Jones said.

Figures for cases of the Omicron variant in Wales are expected later.

South London hospitals ban in-patient visitors over high Covid rates

09:47 , Elly Blake

A south London hospital trust has banned adult in-patients from having visitors unless there are “exceptional circumstances,” because of soaring Covid rates.

To restrict the spread of Covid, we have made the difficult decision to restrict visiting from Wed 29 December - with no visiting for adult inpatients, other than in exceptional circumstance. Full details are on our website: https://t.co/K1iuHt0M7I — Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust (@LG_NHS) December 28, 2021

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust said the visitor ban would apply to University Hospital Lewisham and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich from 9am on Wednesday.

Read the full story here.

Rising living costs will likely become the ‘dominant story’ following latest Covid wave - expert

09:45 , Elly Blake

Rising living costs will likely become the “dominant story” following the latest Covid wave, an expert has warned.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, was speaking after the think tank warned in a new report that millions of families are facing a “cost-of-living catastrophe” due to soaring energy bills and rising taxes.

Mr Bell said: “If you think about the politics of this, energy prices and taxes are always big politics in Britain.

“The fact that two such big changes are coming on top of each other in April, at the same time as our wages aren’t rising that significantly because of higher inflation in general, I think means that this is going to be the dominant story once we come out of the bad but hopefully short-lived Omicron wave.”

Read more here.

Thailand warns of spike in Covid cases after “super-spreader” event

09:25 , Elly Blake

Thai health authorities have warned people should brace themselves for a potential surge in Covid cases after classifying the country’s first cluster of the Omicron variant as a “super-spreader incident”.

The Omicron cluster identified in the northeastern province of Kalasin on Christmas eve has been linked to a couple who had travelled from Belgium and visited bars, concerts and markets.

The ensuing cluster had infected hundreds, with cases spreading to 11 other provinces, said senior health official Opas Karnkawinpong, citing how one of the bars linked to the cluster had been packed and did not have good ventilation.

“During the New Year, if you visit any place and it does not look safe, just don’t go,” Opas told a briefing.

Up to now, Thailand has reported 740 cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, including 251 in people who had come into contact with foreign arrivals, said Opas.

More than 400 pubs vanish in England and Wales in 2021

09:10 , Elly Blake

More than 400 pubs have disappeared from communities in England and Wales as the number calling last orders flatlined despite the toll of the pandemic.

Analysis of Government data by real estate adviser Altus Group has shown the number of pubs liable for property taxes, for business rates, including those vacant and being offered to let, fell by 444 to 40,173 in December, compared with 40,617 a year earlier.

Robert Hayton, UK president at Altus Group, said “Pubs continue to bear the brunt of coronavirus restrictions but have, thankfully, proved remarkably resilient.

“However, it remains to be seen what impact Omicron has on numbers next year as this could be the straw that broke the camel’s back for many.”

Pubs, bars and restaurants lost £10,335 on average in week leading up to Christmas - UKHospitality

09:00 , Elly Blake

The hospitality industry saw their takings down by 60 per cent on Christmas day compared to 2019, according UKHospitality.

It comes as another blow to the beleaguered hospitality industry, with pubs, bars and restaurants losing an average of £10,335 in the week leading up to December 25.

But the industry body said in the weeks prior to the emergence of Omicron, which was first reported in late November, average sales had been close to pre-pandemic levels (98 per cent).

London venues and those in city centres have been hit particularly hard by work from home orders and a drop in consumer confidence.

People eat outside a pub in central London (PA Wire)

UKHospitality chief executive, Kate Nicholls, said: “Hospitality businesses have been hit hard during a key trading period – and this after missing out on the crucial Christmas and New Year sales last year.

“Restrictions must be kept to a minimum and must be lifted as quickly as possible to help an already beleaguered sector or many will simply not survive – and those who do make it through face a return to 20 per cent VAT in April.”

Ms Nicholls called on the Government to “commit to keeping VAT at 12.5 per cent and offering enhanced rates relief”.

“Further support will also be needed should additional restrictions be imposed or the tougher measures in Scotland and Wales be retained into 2022,” she added.

Nicola Sturgeon to give update on Covid in Scotland

08:45 , Elly Blake

Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an update on Covid restrictions in Scotland as case numbers reach record highs.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update in Parliament on Wednesday (PA Wire)

The festive period has seen daily cases in Scotland climb to more than 8,000, with the most recorded since the start of the pandemic on Boxing Day - 11,030.

The Scottish First Minister is expected to give an update on restrictions and Covid statistics in Scotland between 2pm and 2.30pm in Parliament on Wednesday.

It remains unclear whether she will introduce further restrictions or not.

No current plans to cut self-isolation period, says minister

08:13 , Elly Blake

There are “no current plans” to cut the Covid isolation period in England to five days, a Government minister has said.

Chloe Smith, minister for disabled people, health and work, told BBC Breakfast: “There are no current plans in England to change that period.

“Of course, we have actually only recently taken it down from 10 to seven, and we want to look at that – we want to make sure that that is working as we believe it ought to.

“We think the current period, therefore, is the right one, so we haven’t any plans to change that further.”

Should we cut the self-isolation period? Jonathan Ashworth isn’t so sure

08:05 , Elly Blake

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the Government should avoid “rushing into” cutting Covid isolation times.

Asked about calls for the isolation period to be reduced to five days, he said: “I think we should always follow the advice of our leading scientists, medical scientists like Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance, and I don’t think they’ve given an opinion on this.”

He added: “Let’s see what they say on this before rushing into this.”

Mr Ashworth said politicians “should always be careful to listen to scientific experts”.

Read more about calls to cut the self-isolation period here.

Lateral flow test supply has been ‘patchy and inconsistent’, says pharmacy chief

07:44 , Elly Blake

People are being turned away from pharmacies without lateral flow tests every five minutes, a pharmacy chief has warned.

Leyla Hannbeck, who heads up the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, said members were telling the industry body that “that demand for the lateral flow tests is very high at the moment due to the current guidelines around self-isolation.”

She said: “Pharmacies are reporting that every five minutes, approximately, somebody comes into the pharmacy asking for a test.

“But, unfortunately, because of the issues around supply being patchy and inconsistent, it means that those who come for the test don’t always get it, which is very stressful not just for the pharmacy team but for the patient.”

Ms Hannbeck, who was speaking on BBC 4’s Today Programme, continued: “The scale of the problem is huge because the demand is high, because of the current guidelines.

“People are doing the responsible thing by wanting to be tested and we are in the Christmas area of time, and the New Year is just around the corner and people want to be with family and friends.”

US and France see record number of cases

07:29 , Elly Blake

The US and France have both seen record rises in Covid cases, as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

According to the US Centers for Disease and Prevention, the country reported more than 440,000 new infections on Monday - but officials warned it could be an “overestimate” due to reporting delays over Christmas

France meanwhile reported Europe’s highest ever number of new daily cases, with 79,807 infections on Tuesday.

French health minister Olivier Véran said that “everything suggests” France could see as many as 250,000 daily cases by the start of January.

Italy, Greece, Portugal and England all also reported record rises on Tuesday.

Good morning

07:14 , Elly Blake

We will be bringing you the latest Covid-19 updates on Wednesday.

Yesterday saw a record high of 129,471 infections reported, but that figure only includes data from England and Wales and reflects different time periods.

The Twixmas period will see ministers urging those who haven’t already to get a booster jab, as the rollout programme continues at pace.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an update on Covid restrictions as case numbers in Scotland reach record highs.