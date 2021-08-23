UK Covid news LIVE: ‘Pfizer booster shot significantly lowers risk,’ Israeli study shows

(AP)

A third dose of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine significantly improves protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older, findings published by the Health Ministry in Israel showed on Sunday.

The data were presented at a meeting of a ministry panel of vaccination experts on Thursday and uploaded to its website on Sunday, though the full details of the study were not released.

The findings were on par with separate statistics reported last week by Israel's Maccabi healthcare provider, one of several organisations administering booster shots to try to curb the Delta coronavirus variant.

Israel started administering third jabs to over 60-year-olds on July 30. The UK is yet to announce whether it will have a programme of booster shots.

It comes as antibody tests will be available to the public in the UK for the first time, from Tuesday. Those getting a PCR test will be able to have the option of checking for antibodies.

Key points

Extra 35 million Pfizer doses due to come to UK in second half of 2022

14:33 , Leah Sinclair

Another 35 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine are due to be delivered to the UK in the second half of next year as a way to “future-proof” the jabs programme, the Health Secretary said.

Sajid Javid said the extra doses are part of “robust preparations” to ensure the country’s safety “for years to come” against Covid-19.

The Department of Health (DH) said it is planning for any future booster programmes to protect against the virus and its variants.

No official decision has been given yet on a potential rollout of third doses, but plans are in place to enable a booster programme to begin in early September, alongside the flu jab, if advised.

Last week Mr Javid said he is “confident” a booster campaign can start next month.

Scotland; Zero Covid-19 deaths and 3,189 cases

14:20 , Leah Sinclair

No coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours but 3,189 new cases have been confirmed, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

The death toll under the daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - remains at 8,070.

The daily test positivity rate is 12.4 per cent, up from 10.8 per cent the previous day.

A total of 356 people were in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by 18 on the previous day, with 41 patients in intensive care, up seven.

So far, 4,082,698 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,572,042 have had their second.

Philippines reports record virus cases as Delta variant spreads

13:10 , Tom Ambrose

The Philippines health ministry reported a record 18,332 COVID-19 infections on Monday and for the first time acknowledged community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus in its capital region.

The region, an urban sprawl containing the capital, Manila, and 16 cities home to more than 13 million people, had been subject to strict lockdown measures which were relaxed for 10 days from Aug. 21 to allow more businesses to operate.

"Widespread lockdown or restrictions are no longer effective in the country," health ministry spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference on Monday. "It would be more effective if restrictions were loosened a bit and if lockdowns were more targeted".

Large numbers of Delta variant cases for which the source could not be traced had been detected in the capital region and nearby provinces, the health ministry said in a separate statement.

Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders

12:29 , Tom Ambrose

Oman will allow anyone holding a Covid vaccine certificate to travel to the country from Sept. 1, the civil aviation authority said on Twitter on Monday.

The authority said it had dropped a list of countries from which arrivals were banned due to the pandemic, according to the Reuters news agency.

Omani city of Nizwa (Alamy)

‘Hospital patients more likely to be infected with Covid-19 by other patients’

12:08 , Tom Ambrose

Hospital patients were more likely to be infected with Covid-19 by other patients than healthcare workers, research has suggested.

A study by the University of Cambridge found that the vast majority of infections were between patients, and scientists said their work supports that population being tested regularly and wearing masks.

They focused on data between March and June last year, during the UK’s first wave, from five wards at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation Trust.

Covid-19 rates for Wales and Northern Ireland highest since January

11:40 , Tom Ambrose

Wales and Northern Ireland are recording their highest rates of new cases of Covid-19 since January, as the third wave of coronavirus continues to pick up pace across the country, new figures show.

Fermanagh & Omagh in the south-west of Northern Ireland also has the highest rate of any local authority in the UK, with a total of 1,003.9 cases per 100,000 people recorded in the seven days to August 18.

This is the first time that any local authority in Northern Ireland has recorded rates over 1,000 since comparable records began in summer 2020, when mass testing was first introduced.

The figures show how the third wave of coronavirus, which began in the UK at the end of May of this year, is once again on the rise after a period last month when it appeared cases may have peaked.

Japan asks Tokyo hospitals to accept more COVID-19 patients

11:00 , Tom Ambrose

The Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed on Monday to hospitals in the capital to accept more Covid patients as increasing infections has made it increasingly difficult to get access to care.

Fewer than one in 10 coronavirus patients is hospitalised in Tokyo, fuelling public frustration with the government’s Covid response and undermining voter support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

“The Delta variant’s strong infectiousness just isn’t comparable to previous ones,” said Health Minister Norihisa Tamura, as he stood with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

“We would like to have further support from the medical community to secure hospital beds for coronavirus patients.”

This was the first time the national government had issued such a request based on the infectious diseases control law, Tamura said.

4% of children Covid-19 positive during school year

10:12 , Tom Ambrose

New figures show that 4% of children aged under 18 contracted Covid-19 in schools in Ireland last year.

A HSE study, published on Monday, shows that since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and July 10 2021, a total of 46,470 cases of Covid-19 were reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The study also found that the proportion of close contacts of a confirmed case that later tested positive for Covid-19 was significantly lower in schools, compared to the general population.

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for first time since June 23

09:48 , Tom Ambrose

Russia reported 19,454 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time the daily tally has dipped below 20,000 since June 23 as authorities blamed a case surge on the infectious Delta variant.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 776 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours nationwide.

09:19 , Tom Ambrose

The situation around younger children getting vaccines is “under constant re-evaluation”, Professor Adam Finn said, as he insisted a “cautious approach” is being taken.

The professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol told Sky News: “We’re very confident that for first doses for healthy 16 and 17-year-olds, that benefit/risk ratio is overwhelmingly in favour of receiving that first dose, but people can be reassured that we’re taking this cautiously, we’re not rushing forward, and we very much don’t want to be in a position of later discovering we made the wrong decision.

“So, the benefits are clear for the first dose for this age group.

“We will be looking very carefully before taking any further steps into younger children, or second doses.”

He said the JCVI “always review evidence going forward”, adding: “And so this whole situation is under constant re-evaluation, if you like.”

Prof Finn said the UK has the benefit of being able to look at how rollouts to younger children in other countries are working.

He added: “Of course we’ve got new vaccines coming through as well, so additional choices becoming available over the coming months, and we can make a good, safe, careful and evidence-based decision as we go forward.”

Fewer young people likely to get vaccine compared to older age groups - expert

08:54 , Tom Ambrose

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told Sky News: “I don’t think we’re going to see as many young people receiving the vaccine as the elderly.

“Old folks like me were living in fear of Covid with very large numbers of serious cases, admissions and deaths, and clearly as you come down through the age groups you see those rates coming down.

“But nevertheless, I think we can be optimistic that the majority of young people will want to receive the vaccine.

“And of course we don’t have compulsory vaccines in this country, people don’t have to have them if they don’t want them, and we will see some people not coming forward.

“But it will contribute to the effort to bringing this pandemic to an end, if a majority of people do receive this vaccine. And I think that’s what we’re going to see.”

Young people tell of being bed-bound with Covid in vaccination push

08:06 , Tom Ambrose

Young patients suffering with the debilitating effects of long Covid have urged people to get their vaccine.

A new NHS video features three previously healthy people in their early 20s and 30s, including a man who thought he would die with the virus in hospital.

It comes as 16 and 17-year-olds in England have been invited to book their first doses from Monday.

The invitation extends to “at-risk” people aged 12 to 15 ahead of their return to school in September.

People aged 18 to 34 now make up more than one in five of those admitted to hospital with the virus, which is four times higher than the peak in winter 2020, the NHS has said.

Make Covid support funds contingent on better pay and conditions – think tank

07:38 , Tom Ambrose

Covid-19 support funds for businesses should be contingent on them offering better employee benefits in order to combat an endemic of low pay and precarious work, a think tank has said.

Research from IPPR Scotland found many jobs are not providing workers “enough to make a decent life for themselves and their families”.

It said women and minorities are particularly badly served by the labour market.

The group is calling on the Scottish Government to implement wide reforms to ensure everyone has a “living income” – enough money to lead a good life.

Recovery from the coronavirus pandemic should be linked to these efforts, according to the researchers.

UK-wide antibody testing programme to be launched for Covid positive people

07:29 , Tom Ambrose

A UK-wide antibody testing programme is to be launched for people who have contracted coronavirus, the Government has announced.

The programme, which will offer tests to thousands of adults per day, aims to improve understanding and gain “vital” data about antibody protection following Covid infection and vaccination.

From Tuesday, anyone over 18 from any of the four UK nations can opt in to the programme when receiving a PCR test.

Of those who test positive for coronavirus, up to 8,000 will be sent two finger prick antibody tests to complete at home and send back for analysis.

The first must be taken as soon as possible after the positive result, and the second must be taken 28 days later.

Blood samples (PA Archive)

Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk

07:27 , Tom Ambrose

A third dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed on Sunday.

