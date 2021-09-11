UK Covid news LIVE: Offices to close and masks to return if cases spike

Working from home and mask-wearing could be reintroduced in the autumn if Covid-19 cases rise again this winter.

Boris Johnson is expected to publish a Covid Winter Plan on Wednesday outlining how to combat Covid in the months to come, The Times reported.

The Prime Minister is looking to avoid controversial lockdowns after some scientists warned a “firebreak” could be needed this autumn.

“This is about living with Covid,” a government source said.

Returning to EU will put ‘rocket boosters’ on Scotland’s Covid-19 recovery, says senior SNP MP

15:44 , Leah Sinclair

Joining the European Union as an independent nation would “put rocket boosters” on Scotland’s coronavirus recovery, a senior SNP MP has claimed.

PA reports that Alyn Smith, the party’s foreign affairs spokesman, said firms were having to try to survive the Covid-19 pandemic at the same time as coping with the fallout from Brexit.

The decision to leave the EU, he said, had caused shortages within the labour market and resulted in empty supermarket shelves across the country.

Smith said: “Getting back into the European Union would put rocket boosters on our recovery from Covid. We can do better than we are doing right now. Independence in Europe is the answer to the problems that Scotland has.”

Scotland: 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 4,289 new cases

15:00 , Leah Sinclair

Scotland has recorded 10 coronavirus-linked deaths and 4,289 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

The data published by the Scottish Government indicates the death toll under the daily measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - is now 8,242.

The test positivity rate was 10.9 per cent, down from 11.1 per cent the previous day.

There were 985 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up eight on the previous day, with 83 in intensive care, up one.

A total of 4,137,710 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and 3,769,320 have received their second dose

Japan to decide on Covid-19 booster shots next week

13:14 , Leah Sinclair

Japanese officials will begin discussing whether to roll out booster shots next week, with the possibility of administering third doses by the end of the year.

According to The Japan Times, sources have said that health experts on a government vaccine subcommittee will analyse the matter, and assess the option of mixing doses of vaccines produced by different manufacturers. The country uses three vaccines – Pfizer’s, Moderna’s. and AstraZeneca’s.

South Africa approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 and older

11:43 , Leah Sinclair

South Africa’s health regulator has approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for use by children aged 12 and older, paving the way for the government to offer vaccinations to teenagers, Reuters reports.

The South African Health Products Authority said the decision came after a review of updated safety and efficacy information submitted in March.

The country’s vaccination campaign has ramped up with just over 12 per cent of its more than 60 million people vaccinated.

Health insurers say vaccine hesitancy is now the main issue impacting the pace of the campaign and the government has launched efforts to persuade people to get the jab.

South Africa has a large youth population, with about 28 per cent under the age of 15.

New Zealand: 23 new cases

10:13 , Leah Sinclair

New Zealand recorded 23 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The new infections, all in the epicentre of Auckland, were up from the 11 cases detected a day earlier.

“This does serve as a strong reminder of the importance of following the Covid-19 alert level rules wherever you are, and to get tested if you have any symptoms or have been at a location of interest at the specified times,” New Zealand’s Ministry for Health said.

Positive virus tests among zoo’s gorillas

09:56 , Leah Sinclair

Several western lowland gorillas at Zoo Atlanta have tested positive for coronavirus after handlers noticed many of the great apes were showing signs of mild coughing, runny noses and a small loss of appetite, the zoo said on Friday.

Update on our gorilla population: Zoo Atlanta has received presumptive positive test results indicating that members of its western lowland gorilla troops are positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. https://t.co/TugKKupxnV pic.twitter.com/ba5fpZ6MdC — ZooATL (@ZooATL) September 10, 2021

Zoo Atlanta did not say how many of the gorillas appeared to be infected, but the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported 13 gorillas had tested positive.

The zoo’s teams are collecting samples for testing from its entire gorilla population, which numbers 20 members living in four troops.

China administered total of 2.14 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of September 10

08:49 , Leah Sinclair

China has administered a total of 2.14 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of September 10, data from the National Health Commission showed on Saturday.

Australia’s Covid death toll continues to rise

08:25 , Leah Sinclair

The state of New South Wales, which has been under strict stay-at-home orders for nearly three months, has detected 1,599 new infections and reported eight more deaths.

Australia has now recorded nearly 73,000 Covid cases and a death toll of 1,084.

NSW recorded 1,599 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. pic.twitter.com/SbdI3mqHzt — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) September 11, 2021

China reports 25 new Covid-19 cases

07:47 , Leah Sinclair

China reported 25 new Covid-19 cases on the mainland for September 10, up from 17 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Saturday.

One of the new infections was locally transmitted while the rest were imported, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 21, the same as the day before. Of the new cases, five were local.

Mainland China has confirmed 95,153 Covid-19 cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Queensland could go under snap lockdown amid cluster of Covid-19 cases

07:46 , Leah Sinclair

Australia’s third most populous state said on Saturday it may order a snap lockdown after a cluster of Covid-19 cases, as the country posted a record one-day rise in daily infections.

Queensland state, home to more than 5 million people, said it had detected five new infections in the past 24 hours after a family tested positive. The next few days would be critical to see if a lockdown was warranted, authorities said.

“If we start seeing any seeding, then we may have to take very quick, fast action. But at the moment, itâÂ€Â™s contained to the family,” said state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The family lives in Brisbane, the state’s capital. It was not clear whether a lockdown would be limited to some parts of the state like previous orders.

New South Wales, home to Sydney and Australia’s most-populous state, is under lockdown as are the cities of Melbourne and Canberra.