UK Covid news LIVE: Frontline doctors and nurses could be forced to take Covid jab

(REUTERS)

Covid vaccines could be made mandatory for frontline health and care staff, as Sajid Javid vowed to protect” patients vulnerable to the virus in hospitals.

The Government has launched a six-week consultation into whether mandatory jabs should be expanded beyond care homes. All staff in registered care homes in England must be vaccinated against Covid-19 from November 11, unless medically exempt.

A government source told The Times that Boris Johnson personally supports the plan for mandatory jabs for frontline health and social care staff, stressing: “It’s only right that those who are caring for people who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus should be vaccinated. This will save lives.”

The Health Secretary urged all health and social care staff to be vaccinated, regardless of the outcome of the consultation.

“Whatever happens, I urge the small minority of NHS staff who have not yet been jabbed to consider getting vaccinated - for their own health as well as those around them.”

Read More

Electronic nose can sniff out when a lung transplant is failing – research

New rule will let women store frozen eggs for 55 years

Breast cancer facts and figures

08:27 , Tom Ambrose

Professor Adam Finn also expressed his concerns that a decision on booster jabs for coronavirus would be made too quickly.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) member told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Although there’s waning against mild disease, we’re not clear that we’re seeing waning against severe disease, and the programme is really driven by trying to keep people out of hospital and stop people dying rather than by trying to control the spread of the vaccine.”

Prof Finn raised concerns about the limited global supply of the vaccine, adding that “each dose going into the arm of someone who’s immune is not going into the arm of someone who’s got no immunity at all”.

08:17 , Tom Ambrose

The care minister suggested those in health and care sector who would not get double jabbed could be moved to back-office roles.

Story continues

Speaking on Times Radio, Helen Whately recognised there were people who would be medically exempt from the vaccine, but for others she said: “You can look at whether there are alternative ways somebody could be deployed, for instance, in a role that doesn’t involve frontline work, or doesn’t involve being physically in the same setting as the patient – whether it’s, for instance, working on 111, something like that.

“So we could look at alternative roles for individuals, these are exactly the sorts of things that we can investigate.”

Frontline doctors and nurses could be forced to take Covid jab

08:11 , Tom Ambrose

Covid vaccines could be made mandatory for frontline health and care staff, as Sajid Javid vowed to protect” patients vulnerable to the virus in hospitals.

The Government has launched a six-week consultation into whether mandatory jabs should be expanded beyond care homes. All staff in registered care homes in England must be vaccinated against Covid-19 from November 11, unless medically exempt.

A government source told The Times that Boris Johnson personally supports the plan for mandatory jabs for frontline health and social care staff, stressing: “It’s only right that those who are caring for people who are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus should be vaccinated. This will save lives.”

The Health Secretary urged all health and social care staff to be vaccinated, regardless of the outcome of the consultation.

“Whatever happens, I urge the small minority of NHS staff who have not yet been jabbed to consider getting vaccinated - for their own health as well as those around them.”