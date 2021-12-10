UK Covid news live: Face masks now mandatory in most indoor settings as ministers ‘consider Plan C’

Face masks became mandatory in more settings including cinemas, theatres and churches on Friday as the Government rolls out its new “Plan B” restrictions.

The tougher measures - which from Monday will also include vaccine passports and working from home - are designed to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is surging in several parts of the country including London.

It comes amid reports ministers are drawing up proposals for a potential “Plan C” involving even tighter restrictions.

Meanwhile controversy continues over several Government staff “gatherings” held towards the end of 2020.

In the latest twist, Boris Johnson’s most senior communications adviser, Jack Doyle, reportedly gave out awards on the night of an alleged Downing Street party on December 18, when London was under Tier 3 lockdown restrictions. Mr Johnson has repeatedly denied a party took place.

'Plan C already being drawn up’

09:21 , Barney Davis

Ministers are drawing up proposals for a potential “Plan C” involving tighter restrictions to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant, according to reports.

There were a total of 817 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the UK as of Thursday, the UK Health Security Agency said. Scientists believe the strain is more transmissible and partially resistant to vaccines.

Ministers ‘draw up Plan C’ of tighter restrictions to tackle Omicron

Labour still on attack mode with more criticism heaped on ‘untrustworthy’ Boris Johnson

09:15 , Barney Davis

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said those who had allegedly broken the rules by holding gatherings all had one thing in common – Boris Johnson.

Mr Streeting told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “Boris Johnson, through the lies he’s told again and again and again, has stretched the boundaries of credibility”.

He said: “I’m sure Boris Johnson is busy planning who he is going to throw under the bus next.

“We’ve had the resignation of Allegra Stratton, there are questions now about the Prime Minister’s communications director, but you know, whether it’s Allegra Stratton, Jack Doyle, Dominic Cummings, Gavin Williamson, Matt Hancock, these people who have flagrantly broken the rules and in full view of the public with no accountability, they have one thing in common and that’s the man who’s appointed them and his judgment.

“And I’m afraid it’s his untrustworthy nature, his disorganisation, his dishonesty, which is undermining trust in public health measures.”

Labour calls for reinvestigation into Wallpapergate scandal

09:11 , Barney Davis

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has called for ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt to reinvestigate the funding of refurbishments at Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat.

After writing to Lord Geidt, Ms Rayner said: “We now know that in the days before he imposed the 2021 winter lockdown, the Prime Minister went from allegedly hosting an illegal party in Downing Street to asking super rich Tory donors to secretly fund the luxury refurb of his flat.

“Not only has the Conservative Party broken the law, but its Prime Minister has made a mockery of the standards we expect.

“If Boris Johnson refuses a fresh investigation, that standard will be lowered significantly – setting the bar woefully low for our country’s public life.”

Queen’s staff upset at No10’s Christmas party

08:56 , Barney Davis

Royal staff have hit out at politicians after Her Majesty was left to sit on her own during the funeral of Prince Philip earlier this year, her husband of more than 70 years.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal staff explained how “sacrifices were made from the very top all the way down,” amid the coronavirus pandemic and those sacrifices have now been left “worthless” according to employees at the Palace.

“It would be a gross understatement to say people are angry,” one source said.

The Queen sat alone at the duke’s funeral (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

“Many missed Christmas, birthdays, other special occasions and weeks on end away from their families.

“But it was all in the spirit it was for the greater good and we were doing our bit.

“It’s a slap in the face for anyone frankly.”

Labour supports Plan B measures

08:53 , Barney Davis

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting suggested Labour would support the Government’s Plan B measures.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “public health has always come first for the Labour Party during the pandemic. Despite the trouble the Government find themselves in, public health will still come before party politics”.

Mr Streeting added: “It is more important for all of us to get ahead of this deadly pandemic and the variant which is sweeping rapidly through our country and which threatens to overwhelm the NHS, and tempting though it might be to inflict a parliamentary defeat on the Government, that would not be the right thing to do.”

Minister pulls out of BBC interview

08:51 , Barney Davis

Small business minister Paul Scully was not prepared to face “the kind of interview” he may have encountered on BBC Radio 4, it has been suggested.

Justin Webb, presenting the Today programme on the radio station on Friday, said the Government had not offered a minister for interview despite noting that Mr Scully “toured the TV studios this morning”.

He said Mr Scully was “was not prepared to come on the programme and face the kind of interview we might have conducted”.

Mr Webb instead interviewed shadow health secretary Wes Streeting.

Following the interview, fellow presenter Nick Robinson said: “Some breaking news now, Paul Scully the business minister who chose not to do interviews on this programme but did them elsewhere, has declared: ‘It’s been a difficult week for the Government’. He added: ‘I feel very comfortable about the Prime Minister’s integrity.’”

Minister unsure when a “gathering” becomes a “party”

08:36 , Barney Davis

Small business minister Paul Scully said he was not sure when a “gathering” became a “party”.

He told LBC he was using the word gatherings because the word party suggested “balloons and poppers and these kind of things”.

He said: “It suggests that there’s big invitations going out and lots of people coming in from out… from elsewhere and those kind of things”.

He said he did not know how many allegations there now were about parties or gatherings across Government departments during lockdown measures in late 2020.

‘Govt trying to get the balance right between not shutting the economy down'

08:30 , Barney Davis

Small business minister Paul Scully appearing on BBC Breakfast this morning: “It’s going to be a bit tough, but we’re listening to businesses and we’re trying to work with them to see exactly what it’s like for them on the ground on a day-to-day basis.”

But he admitted the new regulations may be “difficult to enforce”.

He said: “I’m not expecting junior members of staff to put themselves at risk but they need to work with local authorities and indeed the police in the most egregious situations.”

Shaun Bailey ‘gifted Lego set of London at raucous party’ in Tory HQ

08:18 , Barney Davis

A “raucous” party was reportedly thrown at the Tories’ headquarters during coronavirus restrictions last December, days before No10’s bash which allegedly broke the rules.

The Conservatives admitted an event organised by Shaun Bailey’s mayoral campaign took place in the party’s Westminster HQ on December 14 last year while the capital was in Tier 2 restrictions.

Number 10 Christmas Party planned weeks in advance on WhatsApp - report

07:54 , Barney Davis

Plans for the controversial No 10 Christmas party had been ongoing for three weeks while the UK was in Lockdown, The Times reports.

Invitations to last year’s event were sent to officials and advisers over WhatsApp at the end of November, asking people to attend the press office’s “secret Santa” gathering with an exchange of gifts.

The invitation said it would be held on December 18 and that there would be food and wine.

The messages are likely to form part of an inquiry by Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, who is seeking to establish whether the event was a party and therefore represented a breach of lockdown rules. Case has said he is prepared to hand over any evidence to the police.

Where will you have to wear face masks from today?

07:35 , Barney Davis

The public, and staff in public facing areas, are now required to wear face coverings in these settings:

community centres (including village halls), youth centres, members clubs and social clubs

libraries and public reading rooms

polling stations and premises used for the counting of votes

places of worship

crematoria and burial ground chapels

visitor attractions and entertainment venues (museums, galleries, cinemas, indoor theatres, concert halls, cultural and heritage sites, indoor areas at aquariums, zoos and visitor farms, bingo halls, snooker and pool halls, amusement arcades, adventure activity centres, indoor sports stadiums, funfairs, indoor theme parks, casinos, skating rinks, bowling alleys, indoor play areas including soft-play areas)

public areas in hotels and hostels

indoor areas of sports stadiums

Economic recovery from pandemic slows despite experts predictions

07:30 , Barney Davis

The UK economy’s recovery slowed to 0. 1 per cent growth in October, leaving it still lagging 0.5 per cent its pre-pandemic level.

The “bounce-back”, revealed in the latest Office for National Statistics figures, was weaker than many experts had expected.

(ONS)

In the previous month, the ONS reported gross domestic product growth of 0.6 per cent.

Masks indoors comes into force today

07:22 , Barney Davis

Masks must be worn in more settings including cinemas, theatres and churches as measures are tightened in England in a bid to slow the spread of the latest coronavirus variant.

Tougher restrictions have been branded a “necessary evil” by a scientist advising the Government, who said the new approach “absolutely is not an overreaction”.

Shoppers don masks in Oxford Circus (AFP via Getty Images)

From Friday, in England the legal requirement to wear masks has been extended to more indoor spaces including museums, galleries and community centres.

Sports stadia are also included in regulations published on Thursday evening, but the Department of Health confirmed face coverings will only be mandatory in indoor areas.

There were a total of 817 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the UK as of Thursday, the UK Health Security Agency said.

Sir Keir Starmer brands Prime Minister ‘unfit’ for office

07:18 , Barney Davis

After many calls from Labour MPs for Boris Johnson to resign after the Christmas party furore opposition leader Sir Keir, who previously maintained the PM should apologise, appears to have followed suit.

A tweet from his official account late on Thursday night said: “Boris Johnson is unfit to lead our country.”

Sir Keir also told The Telegraph: “I’m confident we’re going to win the next general election, whether that’s in 2023 or 2024.

“So the question – and this is really the question that I think is central now – for the Cabinet, for ministers and for all Tory MPs, frankly, is are they prepared to endure the next two years of increased degradation of themselves and their party, being put out to defend the indefensible and bringing themselves and their party into further disrepute?

“Because this isn’t going to change – he’s unfit for office, it isn’t going to change. Or are they going to do something about it?”

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s live coverage of the latest Covid-19 developments

07:12 , Barney Davis