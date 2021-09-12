UK Covid news LIVE: Expensive travel PCR tests ‘to be axed for double-jabbed holidaymakers’

Expensive PCR Covid tests may be binned for fully vaccinated holidaymakers on their return to the UK, according to reports.

Already there has been talk of scraping the green and amber lists on the traffic light holiday system soon.

Now NHS’ free lateral flow tests could replace the expensive PCR test which is currently required on the second day after arrival and can cost more than £100, according to The Mail On Sunday.

This would save families hundreds of pounds when booking a holiday.

Covid tests before leaving Britain also may be dropped.

Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove will reportedly be in talks over the plans this week.

11:36 , Leah Sinclair

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government should not be introducing coronavirus measures “just for the sake of it”.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC, he said: “There’s a lot of defences - we’ve just gone through some of them - that we need to keep in place, because this virus hasn’t gone anywhere. There’s still a pandemic so of course we need to remain cautious.

“But we just shouldn’t be doing things for the sake of it or because others are doing, and we should look at every possible intervention properly.

“So you asked about vaccine passports, so I think it’s fair to say, I think most people probably instinctively don’t like the idea, I mean I’ve never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do, you know, what is just an everyday activity, but we were right to properly look at it, to look at the evidence.

“What I can say is that we’ve looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports.”

10:40 , Leah Sinclair

10:05 , Leah Sinclair

Sajid Javid has said the Government “will not be going ahead” with plans for vaccine passports in order to gain access to nightclubs and other crowded events.

Plans had been announced that members of the public would be required to show proof they have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to gain entry to clubs and other large-scale events in England.

But in a U-turn on Sunday, following a backlash from Tory MPs, the Health Secretary said the idea had been scrapped.

He told The Andrew Marr Show: “I’ve never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity, but we were right to properly look at it.

“We’ve looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I’m pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports.”

Javid hopes the Government can avoid bringing in vaccine passports

10:05 , Leah Sinclair

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he hopes the Government can avoid bringing in vaccine passports.

Asked about the possibility during an interview on Sky News, Mr Javid said: “We have been looking at that. We’ve been open about that. Instinctively I don’t like the idea at all of people having to, let’s say, present papers to do basic things.

“So if we do that, it has to be something that is looked at very carefully and something that we believe that has to be done with no alternative.

“With the vaccination rates rising - for example with 16 and 17-year-olds we only started just last month, now over 50% of 16 and 17-year-olds are already vaccinated - I think we need to take that into account and make a final decision, but I hope we can avoid it.”

He added: “I am not here today to rule that out. We haven’t made a final decision as a Government.”

Booster vacination programme could start this month, says Javid

09:37 , Leah Sinclair

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he expects the booster vaccination programme for Covid-19 to start this month.

He told Sky News: “There is evidence of waning immunity, particularly in older people, more vulnerable people. And we are already taking action on that.

“So for example just a week ago I announced that those people that are immuno-suppressed that they should get a third jab as part of their primary treatment. That has already started.

“And in terms of a general booster programme, we have asked the JCVI to look into this. They gave me interim advice a month or so ago where they supported this, but they said they wanted to do some further work. We have given them the time to do that work.

“But I believe we will be able to start our booster programme, subject to their final advice, on schedule this month.”

Health Secretary Savid Javid said he will not ‘push’ chief medical officers for advice on vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds

09:25 , Leah Sinclair

Health Secretary Savid Javid said he will not “push” chief medical officers for their advice on vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds, but added he has asked for schools to start preparing.

On vaccinations for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds, Mr Javid told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips show: “We have been looking at that. I’m not in a position to make a final decision on it.

“I have received advice a week or so ago from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation), our committee of experts, their advice was that I should ask the chief medical officers of the UK, the four chief officers in the UK to take a look at not just the health aspects of vaccination, but whether there were any broader reasons that it might be in the welfare of children, and that’s what I’ve done and they need to be given the time to look at this, and I will wait to see what they have to say.”

Asked when the chief medical officers will give their advice, Mr Javid said: “I’m not going to push them - they need to take their time. It’s independent advice, as it should be. They need to take their time.

“I don’t think they will be taking that much longer, but in the meantime I have asked the department to work with schools, the school vaccination teams, to start preparing, just in case we have a situation where their advice is to recommend it, and then if the Government accepts that then I just want to be able to go ahead with it.”

Sajid Javid said he wants to get rid of PCR tests for travel ‘as soon as I possibly can'

09:15 , Leah Sinclair

Sajid Javid said he wants to get rid of PCR tests for travel “as soon as I possibly can”.

The Health Secretary told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday: “I’m not going to make that decision right now, but I’ve already asked the officials that the moment we can, let’s get rid of these kinds of intrusions.

“The cost that generates for families, particularly families just trying to go out and holiday, you know we shouldn’t be keeping anything like that in place for a second longer than is absolutely necessary.”

Travellers returning to Wales to be able to use private Covid testing

08:37 , Leah Sinclair

China reports 46 new Covid-19 cases, up from 25 a day earlier

07:50 , Leah Sinclair

China reported 46 new Covid-19 cases on the mainland for September 11, up from 25 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday.

Twenty of the new infections were locally transmitted and the rest imported, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 44, up from 21 the day before. Of the new cases, 18 were local.

Mainland China has confirmed 95,199 Covid-19 cases, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

07:47 , Leah Sinclair

