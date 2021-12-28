UK Covid news LIVE: Doctors raise fears over no new pre-New Year restrictions as Germans protest fresh curbs

Shoppers packed Regent Street on Monday (AP)

Medical groups are voicing concern that hospitals could be overwhelmed with Covid patients after the health secretary announced that no new restrictions would be announced before the New Year.

The Doctors’ Association UK warned on Tuesday that current measures are not enough to protect the NHS amid the spread of the highly-infection Omicron variant.

It said if the current situation is left to continue, there could be “severe consequences for both patients and NHS staff”.

It comes as new curbs coming into force in Germany sparked protests in towns and cities across the country.

Meanwhile Australia’s Victoria and Queensland states have reported record levels of new daily coronavirus infections as pressure on testing centres prompts calls for wider use of rapid antigen tests.

More from the Doctors’ Association UK

08:48 , Michael Howie

In a statement carried on Sky News, the Doctors’ Association UK spoke of fears among staff that the NHS would be “overwhelmed by the sheer number of patients requiring critical care beds, along with the rising rates of staff sickness”.

It added: “Despite the vaccine roll-out booster programme, DAUK believe that current restrictions are not sufficient and are very concerned that if the current situation is simply left to continue, there could be severe consequences for both patients and NHS staff.”

But another expert says ‘a few measures’ are needed...

08:38 , Michael Howie

University of Brighton virologist Dr Sarah Pitt has called for "a few measures" to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The microbiology lecturer said the "seriously infectious virus" is "putting some people very seriously in hospital, and some people are dying".

She told LBC Radio: "I know personally more people who've been off sick with Covid in the last month than the whole of the pandemic put together.

"So although there is a balance between the economy and health, they're not mutually exclusive - it's not one or the other.

Story continues

"We've actually got to take the virus seriously, and I'm not talking about full lockdowns, I'm just talking about a few measures for some things to just try and stop the spread of this really horrible, nasty virus, just at this moment."

Public ‘pretty responsible’ in its response to Omicron - Prof Sir John Bell

08:37 , Michael Howie

Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, has backed the Government's decision not to impose new Covid restrictions in England before the new year.

Sir John said the public had been "pretty responsible" in its response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

"The health minister has taken advice and looked at the data. I think his judgment where we should go in the next few days is probably fine," he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

"There are a lot of people who are aware that we are in the face of this large wave of disease. The behaviour of people in the UK, in England in particular, has been pretty responsible in terms of trying not to go out and spending a lot of time exposing yourself to the virus.

"You look at the people on the streets, the roads are quiet, all that stuff. I think that's likely to continue for the next week as we see how this thing evolves."

Sir John said since the rollout of the vaccination programme there had been no increase the incidence of severe illness and death from the disease.

"The horrific scenes that we saw a year ago - intensive care units being full, lots of people dying prematurely - that is now history in my view and I think we should reassured that that's likely to continue," he said.

Hospitality bosses hail no new pre-NY curbs ‘lifeline’

08:35 , Michael Howie

Hospitality bosses have warmly welcomed the green light given to New Year’s parties after ministers confirmed no further Covid restrictions will be imposed in England before 2022.

Read our wrap on Monday’s announcement from Sajid Javid and reaction to it here.

Good morning

08:30 , Michael Howie

Good morning and welcome to today’s live blog. We’ll keep you updated on all the main developments through the day.