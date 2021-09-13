UK Covid news LIVE: Chaos over vaccine passports as minister admits they haven’t been ‘ruled out forever’

Vaccine passports could still be brought in this winter, a minister had said, just hours after the health secretary announced a U-turn on their introduction.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said the introduction of vaccine passports has not been “ruled out forever”.

She told BBC Breakfast: "As Sajid Javid set out yesterday, although the formal decision is still to be made, but having reflected and looked at the details of the proposal that it's not deemed necessary at this moment in time.

“But they haven't been ruled out forever. It's reflecting the fact that a lot of young people have come forward and got their vaccinations over the summer.”

It is likely to cause more uncertainty for businesses, such as nightclubs and music venues, who have been left confused over whether or not they need to prepare for them.

It comes as the Prime Minister is set to announce his winter Covid plan on Tuesday.

Read More

Primark to boost web presence as pingdemic hits sales

Boris Johnson ‘dead set’ on avoiding future lockdowns in Covid plan

Pfizer initially rejected offer to develop Covid vaccine

More than 300,000 arrivals may have broken quarantine rules – report

12:35 , Tom Ambrose

Almost one in three people arriving in England and Northern Ireland this spring may have broken quarantine rules, according to figures seen by the BBC.

The corporation said data obtained under Freedom of Information laws show 301,000 cases were passed to investigators to check people were self-isolating between March 17 and May 31.

During this period, arrivals from amber list locations were required to quarantine at home for 10 days and provide evidence of negative coronavirus tests.

A Government spokeswoman said: “The Home Office looks to visit all individuals referred to us by NHS Test and Trace who are required to isolate at home following international travel.

“We visit over 99% of the cases referred to this service by NHS Test and Trace.”

Labour’s shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds told the BBC the figures “confirm our worst fears” about the Government’s “lax border policy”.

Story continues

He went on to accuse the Home Office of “gross negligence”.

Announcement on Covid jabs for healthy children expected

12:13 , Tom Ambrose

Coronavirus vaccines for healthy children are expected to be approved by the UK’s four chief medical officers (CMOs) on Monday.

The CMOs were asked to assess the societal benefit of vaccinating 12-to-15-year-olds, including the impact the pandemic has had on education.

It is expected the advice to ministers will be published later on Monday, sources have told the PA news agency, and the BBC reported the recommendation was to approve rolling out the jabs.

If they give the programme the green light then more than three million children will be eligible for the jab.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) did not recommend mass vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds.

JCVI experts said that Covid-19 presents a very low risk for healthy children so vaccination would only offer a marginal benefit.

Just 1% of deaths involving Covid-19 in England were fully vaccinated

11:37 , Tom Ambrose

People who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 accounted for only 1% of all deaths involving coronavirus that occurred in England in the first seven months of this year, new analysis shows.

Most were infected before they had received both jabs or had tested positive for Covid-19 within 14 days of their second dose.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

They show the risk of death involving Covid-19 is consistently lower for people who receive two vaccinations compared to one or no vaccination.

Of the 51,281 deaths involving Covid-19 that took place in England between January 2 and July 2, 640 (1.2%) were people who had received both vaccine doses.

This total includes people who had been infected before they were vaccinated.

Some 458 deaths (0.8%) were people who died at least 21 days after their second dose.

(PA)

Government ends Covid vaccine deal after ‘breach of obligations’, Valneva says

10:48 , Tom Ambrose

More information is being sought from the UK Government after a drugs firm said its contract to supply coronavirus vaccines had been terminated.

The French pharmaceutical company Valneva said the Government had alleged it was “in breach of its obligations” under the deal to supply the vaccine, which it is currently developing at its facility in Livingston, West Lothian.

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the move would be a “blow” for the site – visited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson back in February.

Mr Yousaf stated: “When it comes to their supposed alleged failure to meet their contract obligations, we obviously are looking for more information from the UK Government and would expect that shortly.”

The UK had ordered 100 million doses of the Valneva vaccine, with the amount to be supplied upped by 40 million back in February.

Work-from-home guidance and face masks could be brought back in winter

10:08 , Tom Ambrose

Guidance to work from home and the mandatory use of face masks are likely to be retained as options in the Covid winter plan due to be set out by Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister will tell the nation on Tuesday how the country can learn to live with the virus, underlining how vaccinations will be a central part of the response to coronavirus in the coming months.

Covid laws that are no longer required will be ditched and plans for vaccine passports for nightclubs and other large crowd venues have been shelved.

The travel traffic lights system is also expected to be scrapped and PCR tests will no longer be required for fully vaccinated travellers.

Vaccine passport spot checks could be considered at football matches – Yousaf

09:42 , Tom Ambrose

Spot checks could be used to check the vaccine passports of football fans, Scotland’s health secretary has said.

Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government is happy to engage with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and that spot checks are one of the options they are “absolutely” happy to consider.

It comes after SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said the organisation is “concerned” about the practicalities of delivering the scheme and said spot-checking is the only way it can be done.

The Scottish Parliament voted last week to bring vaccine passports in for nightclubs and larger events from October 1.

This includes outdoor events of more than 10,000, which will cover football matches involving larger clubs.

‘Universal Credit workers can get extra hours to make up for £20 cut’

09:13 , Tom Ambrose

People who lose £20 a week from their Universal Credit payments under Government plans could work extra hours to make up for the cut, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has suggested.

The Cabinet minister on Monday defended the move to end the increase introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic by saying it had always been “temporary”.

But there have been calls to keep the extra money in place amid concern that the plans will heap further pressure on struggling families.

Ms Coffey told BBC Breakfast: “I’m conscious that £20 a week is about two hours’ extra work every week – we will be seeing what we can do to help people perhaps secure those extra hours, but ideally also to make sure they’re also in a place to get better paid jobs as well.”

08:54 , Tom Ambrose

Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modelling was instrumental to the UK going into lockdown in March 2020, said experts were seeing “slow increases in case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths” and he was supportive of booster shots.

The scientist, from Imperial College London, and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that in the absence of social distancing measures, which he did agree with, “we are reliant on immunity building up in the population”.

He added: “That happens two ways – one through vaccination, and one through people getting infected and so the faster we can roll our additional vaccination, the better in terms of stopping people getting severely ill but also in reducing transmission.”

He said the UK had been leading in Europe on vaccination until recently but other countries such as Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and Ireland “have got higher vaccination levels than us and that’s largely because they have rolled out vaccination of 12 to 15-year-olds faster than us.

“They also vaccinated more recently, and we know now that vaccine effectiveness decays over time, we always expected that, and so they have more immunity in the population.

“They also principally used the Pfizer vaccine which against Delta is somewhat more effective than the AstraZeneca vaccine, so there are a set of countries in Europe with considerably more population immunity than us and I think if we want to stop the risk of the large autumn and winter wave we need to boost immunity in the population.”

08:42 , Tom Ambrose

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey confirmed that Boris Johnson will detail his plan for combating coronavirus this winter on Tuesday.

She told Sky News: “When we had a variety of regulations we said we’d go back to Parliament every six months to see if those regulations were still necessary, but also some of the ideas that we wanted to consider, and are still part of the toolbox, like vaccine passports.

“Again we said we were considering bringing these items in but it’s important that we look at exactly what benefits that will bring, and right now the Health Secretary indicated – although we haven’t made a formal decision – that he does not think it is necessary for the vaccine passports to be introduced by the end of the month.

“But the Prime Minister will be setting out tomorrow a lot more of the detail of the road map ahead, preparing for winter.”

Minister: Vaccine passports not ‘ruled out forever'

08:15 , Tom Ambrose

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said the introduction of vaccine passports has not been “ruled out forever”.

She told BBC Breakfast: “As Sajid Javid set out yesterday, although the formal decision is still to be made, but having reflected and looked at the details of the proposal that it’s not deemed necessary at this moment in time.

“But they haven’t been ruled out forever. It’s reflecting the fact that a lot of young people have come forward and got their vaccinations over the summer.”