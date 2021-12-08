UK Covid news LIVE: Boosters rolled out to millions more as Boris Johnson faces Christmas party grilling

Boris Johnson is expected to face a grilling from MPs over whether he has told the truth about an alleged Downing Street Christmas party after leaked footage showed his aides joking about a festive gathering.

The Conservative Party leader will be under the spotlight at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday afternoon, after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Mr Johnson to “come clean and apologise” if the allegations, which are alleged to have taken place on December 18 last year, are true.

Downing Street insists “there was no Christmas party” and Covid-19 rules were “followed at all times”.

The controversy comes as the Covid vaccine booster booking system opened on Wednesday to around seven million people over-40 as ministers look to combat Omicron’s sweep across the UK with its booster scheme.

Boris Johnson to face MPs’ questions later

08:18 , Elly Blake

Boris Johnson will appear at Prime Minister’s Questions at 12.30pm on Wednesday, during which he is expected to face a grilling over the alleged gathering.

Join us live from 11.30am for full coverage.

‘I wasn’t invited’ says former Health Secretary Matt Hancock about alleged No 10 Christmas party

08:02 , Elly Blake

Matt Hancock has said “I wasn’t invited” to the alleged Downing Street Christmas party.

The former Health Secretary told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he had no knowledge of what may or may not have happened at the event, said to have taken place on December 18 last year.

Downing Street has categorically denied any event took place last year, when social mixing was banned in the capital.

“I don’t know anything about the party,” he said.

“I’ve read the papers. But I don’t know anything else about it. I wasn’t invited. I wasn’t there.”

On whether he had messaged anyone in Downing Street about the allegations, Mr Hancock said: “No, because I only found out about it late last night and then I got up pretty early this morning.”

He added: “What I know is that the Prime Minister said that no rules were broken. And nobody’s suggesting that he was at this party.”

07:57 , Elly Blake

David Lammy: No 10 needs to ‘come clean’ to British public about alleged Christmas party

07:56 , Elly Blake

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has called on the Prime Minister to “come clean” with the British public about an alleged Christmas party in No 10, which would, if it did take place, may have broken Covid rules.

"A serious kick in the face, it's outrageous"



Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy tells #BBCBreakfast a video showing senior government staff joking about a Christmas party held last year 'damages public health'https://t.co/ynlR6sYcOI pic.twitter.com/ZweSHOaReF — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) December 8, 2021

Mr Lammy made the comments after footage was obtained by ITV News showing the Prime Minister’s then-press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, joking about a “fictional” Downing Street party in December 2020.

He said: “He’s got to come clean with the British public.

“It really is quite unacceptable that this is seen as something that is sort of humorous, or something that isn’t serious, or something that suggests that there can be one rule for a prime minister and those in No 10 and another rule for the British public.”

Allegations of Christmas party ‘blow to morale’ while hospitlisations increasing - NHS Confederation

07:54 , Elly Blake

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents NHS trusts, has said the news of the Downing Street Christmas party was a “blow to morale” among those working in the NHS.

He said: “In any difficult situation we all need to feel that we’re pulling together, that we’re a part of an effort and if it feels as though people have not been playing by the rules, if it feels as though powerful people are not playing by the rules, then there is a blow to morale, it does make it harder to get people to follow the advice.

“So no, it really isn’t what we need at the moment.”

He also told BBC Radio 4 that there are signs hospital admissions for Covid-19 were increasing, saying: “The overwhelming majority of NHS leaders say that the situation is extremely difficult.

“I think we’re facing the hardest winter the NHS has ever had to face, and the care system as well.

Another minister pulls out of interviews following leaked footage of aides appearing to joke about Christmas party

07:47 , Elly Blake

As well as Health Secretary Sajid Javid pulling out of national interviews in the wake of the Downing Street party video, vaccines minister Maggie Throup is understood to have pulled out of a planned round of regional television interviews.

Alleged No 10 Christmas party ‘bullet to the chest’ for bereaved families

07:36 , Elly Blake

Fresh allegations of a Downing Street Christmas party have been described as a “bullet to the chest” of families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.

Dr Saleyha Ahsan, from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said the leaked footage showing aides appearing to joke about a festive gathering was “an example of how the Government have run this from the start: One rule for them and the rest of us have to adhere to different rules.”

Dr Ahsan, who said she had been working in north Wales at the time of the mock press conference, said: “Numerous people around the country couldn’t spend those precious last few days, hours, minutes with loved ones. It was heartbreaking. In 14 years in the NHS I’ve never seen anything like it.

“And this latest revelation is just a bullet to the chest, it really is.

“It just demonstrates the lack of regard for the rest of us.”

Dr Ahsan said the saga showed why an independent inquiry into the handling of the pandemic was needed “now”.

Government minister pulls out of morning media rounds

07:30 , Elly Blake

The Health Secretary has pulled out of a number of broadcast interviews following fresh allegations of a Downing Street Christmas party during lockdown restrictions last year.

A leaked video shows Government aides joking about a festive gathering last year.

In footage obtained by ITV News and released on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s then-press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed laughing about a “fictional” Downing Street party in December 2020.

BBC Radio 4’s Today programme said Sajid Javid was scheduled to feature on Wednesday morning, but cancelled after the footage emerged.

Presenter Nick Robinson said: “We were expecting to speak to the Health Secretary Sajid Javid this morning but we were told just a few minutes after that video emerged that no minister would be available to speak on the programme today.”

He was also due to appear on BBC Breakfast, Sky News and Times Radio, but pulled out.

It is understood that media access to ministers at events taking place around the country for the first anniversary of the Pfizer vaccine being administered have also been cancelled.