UK Covid news LIVE: Antibody testing programme launched for Covid-positive cases

A UK-wide antibody testing programme is to be launched for people who have tested positive for coronavirus, the Government has announced.

The programme, which will offer tests to thousands of adults per day, aims to improve understanding and gain “vital” data about antibody protection following Covid infection and vaccination.

From Tuesday, anyone over 18 from any of the four UK nations can opt into the programme when receiving a PCR test.

Of those who test positive for coronavirus, up to 8,000 will be sent two-finger prick antibody tests to complete at home and send back for analysis.

The first must be taken as soon as possible after the positive result, and the second must be taken 28 days later.

The UK Health Security Agency, which is running the programme, will work alongside NHS test and trace services in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and use the results to monitor levels of antibodies in positive cases across the UK.

09:25 , Leah Sinclair

Russia reported 20,564 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 1,661 in Moscow and 1,481 in St. Petersburg, which took the national tally to 6,747,087.

The Russian coronavirus task force said 762 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 176,044.

Rosstat, the government statistics agency, keeps a separate count from the pandemic task force and says it has recorded about 315,000 deaths related to Covid-19 between last April and June this year.

Russia has reported about 463,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to June this year, according to Reuters calculations based on the latest Rosstat data.

Jesse Jackson hospitalised with coronavirus

09:04 , Leah Sinclair

Famed civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his 77-year-old wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid.

Reverend Jackson, 79, received his first vaccine dose in January.

Covid cases increase in New Zealand

09:03 , Leah Sinclair

New Zealand has recorded 21 new Covid cases, as the current community outbreak of the highly transmissible delta variant continues to increase.

It brings infections associated with the outbreak to 72.

The Pacific nation of 5.1 million people is under a strict lockdown until midnight on Tuesday as the outbreak has extended beyond the two key cities.

Australia’s PM defends lockdowns

09:02 , Leah Sinclair

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today defended Australia’s lockdown strategy for tackling coronavirus, saying it would stay until at least 70pc of the population is fully vaccinated, as daily infections break records.

Sunday’s 914 cases of the highly infectious delta variant surpassed the previous high of 894 a day earlier.

“You can’t live with lockdowns forever and at some point, you need to make that gear change and that is done at 70pc,” Mr Morrison said.

Australian cases continue to increase

09:01 , Leah Sinclair

The Australian state of Victoria, in its sixth lockdown since the start of the pandemic, recorded 65 locally acquired cases today, taking the tally in its current outbreak to 440 active cases.

New South Wales saw 830 new infections today, despite stepped-up efforts, and the Australian Capital Territory, home to the capital, Canberra, had 19.

Nationwide, the tally of active cases stands at nearly 12,000.

08:59 , Leah Sinclair

Welcome to the Standard Coronavirus Live blog on Sunday, August 22.