UK Covid news live: 30% of cases in London are now Omicron as Govt advised to bring in tougher restrictions

The UK’s top public health officials have advised ministers that “stringent national measures” need to be imposed by 18 December to avoid Covid hospitalisations surpassing last winter’s peak, according to reports.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, received a presentation from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) on Tuesday warning that even if the new Omicron variant leads to less serious disease than Delta, it risks overwhelming the NHS with 5,000 people admitted to hospital a day, the Guardian reported.

It comes as Communities Secretary Michael Gove said Omicron already makes up 30 per cent of new Covid cases in London.Department of Health figures show London’s infection rate have risen in all 32 boroughs of London - with 11 seeing a leap of over a third in a week.

People are being urged to get booster vaccaines as data shows without them people’s defences against Omicron will be reduced.

National Care Association hoping to get clarity on new restrictions

08:14

The chair of the National Care Association has said new rules on care homes have “almost” taken people back to the restrictions that were in place a year ago.

Nadra Ahmed, of the National Association of Care Providers, said she is hoping to get clarity on the new guidance.

She told BBC Breakfast: “Families are much bigger than [three people], if you’ve got four siblings, five siblings, you’ve got grandchildren, great grandchildren.

“It was something that we’ve been having to plan for and, of course, now we’re looking at three nominated people. That kind of disempowers anybody else and for the residents, they may have been looking forward to it.

“We raise expectations on this quite substantially and, of course, we’re almost back to where we were, just slightly better, but almost back to where we were last year.”

‘Treasury staff had office drinks during November 2020 lockdown’

08:05

Some Treasury staff who worked on the Autumn Spending Review last year had office drinks while England was in lockdown, it has been reported.

It comes after more than a week of controversy over allegations of rule-breaking festivities in Downing Street in the run-up to last Christmas.

The Times reported that around two dozen civil servants were present for the drinks on November 25, 2020.

The newspaper quoted a Treasury spokesman as confirming that a “small number” of staff had “impromptu drinks around their desks”.

The Times said Chancellor Rishi Sunak was not at the event and that it is understood he was not aware of it at the time.

A Treasury spokesman told the paper: “In line with the guidance at the time, a number of staff came into the office to work on the Spending Review 2020.

“We have been made aware that a small number of those staff had impromptu drinks around their desks after the event.”

People being urged to get booster vaccines to counter Omicron

07:50

An additional 448 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant were reported across the UK on Friday, bringing the total number to 1,265.

Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UKHSA, said while early data should be treated with caution, it indicates that “a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching the Omicron variant compared to Delta strain”.

She added: “The data suggest this risk is significantly reduced following a booster vaccine, so I urge everyone to take up their booster when eligible.”

‘Stringent national measures’ needed before Xmas to tackle Omicron

07:45

Britain’s top public health officials have advised ministers that “stringent national measures” need to be imposed by 18 December to avoid Covid hospitalisations surpassing last winter’s peak, according to documents leaked to the Guardian.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, is said to have received a presentation from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) on Tuesday warning that even if the new Omicron variant leads to less serious disease than Delta, it risks overwhelming the NHS with 5,000 people admitted to hospital a day.

In an interview with the newspaper, the epidemiologist Prof Neil Ferguson said the total could be double that number.

No 10 has insisted there are no imminent plans to bring in more measures after plan B measures were announced for England this week but cabinet minister Michael Gove, who chaired a Cobra meeting on Friday, said the government had been presented with some “very challenging information” about the speed of the spread.

The Guardian has seen leaked advice from UKHSA for Javid marked “official, sensitive” saying: “The key point is that under a range of plausible scenarios, stringent action is needed on or before 18 December 2021 if doubling times stay at 2.5 days. Even if doubling times rise to around 5 days, stringent action is likely still needed in December.”