UK Covid LIVE: Young liken vaccine queue to Glastonbury as Covid-19 deaths fall to below start of second wave in September 2020

Passengers arrive at Gatwick Airport ahead of Tuesday morning’s deadline (PA)

The NHS has reported a web meltdown as over-25s jam up the vaccine booking system.

Allowed to book from 6am this morning people reported being held in a queue of thousands, and likened it to booking Glastonbury tickets.

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 has decreased in both England and Wales in the week leading up to 28 May, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The proportion of people dying from Covid-19 in the UK is at the lowest levels since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Meanwhile, travel list changes have come into force in the UK with an influx of people returning from Portugal ahead of the 4am deadline on Tuesday.

It comes after the Government’s controversial decision to remove Portugal from its green travel list. Seven countries have also been added to the red list.

