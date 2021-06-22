UK Covid LIVE: Summer travel will be filled with ‘hassle’ and delays, says PM, as US deaths fall below 300 a day

(PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has poured cold water on hopes for a return to normal foreign travel this summer telling the public to expect “hassle” and “delays”.

Mr Johnson on Monday said: “I want to stress that this is going to be, whatever happens, a difficult year for travel. There will be hassle, there will be delays, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and stop the virus coming back in.”

On Tuesday, more than 400 of the world’s biggest travel companies will publish an letter to Mr Johnson warning the UK faces losing £639 million a day in July if restrictions are not eased.

It comes as Covid deaths in the US have dipped below 300 a day for the first time since March 2020.

Covid was the third leading cause of death in the US in 2020, behind heart disease and cancer, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But now, as the outbreak loosens its grip, it has fallen down the list of the biggest killers.

