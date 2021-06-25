UK Covid LIVE: Scramble to book summer holidays in Balearics and Malta after green list move as London holds vaccine summit

Passengers disembark from an early morning flight to Madeira (PA)

Fares to popular holiday destinations like Majorca and Ibiza are soaring as British holidaymakers rush to book overseas trips in the wake of the travel green list expansion.

Tickets for a return flight to Ibiza on July 3 and July 10 are said to have leaped from £149 to £314 - with flights on the same days to Majorca rising from £153 to £478.

Meanwhile leaders in London are coming together for a vaccine summit in a bid to boost the number of people getting coronavirus jabs - as figures show the capital continues to lag behind the rest of England.

The latest data shows that an estimated 83.1 per cent of over-50s in London had received both doses of vaccine by June 20. But all other regions across the country are above 90 per cent, according to the figures published by NHS England.