UK Covid LIVE: Sajid Javid has ‘huge and urgent task ahead’ as half of under 30s get jab
Incoming Health Secretary Sajid Javid has a huge and urgent task ahead, a health official has said.
Mr Javid takes over from Matt Hancock, after he resigned following fallout from a kiss with his aide Gina Coladangelo.
Dr Chaand Nagpaul, the British Medical Association’s chair of council, said Mr Javid must “ensure completing the roll-out of the adult vaccination programme at rapid pace to control spiralling infection rates”.
It comes as half of all adults aged under 30 in England have received a first dose of a Covidvaccine by Sunday, the NHS has said.
More than 4.2 million people aged between 18 and 29 have received a jab in the three weeks after the coronavirus vaccination programme was opened up to those in their 20s.
