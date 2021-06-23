UK Covid LIVE: Amber list restrictions could lift on July 19 along with masks, WFH and social distancing

(AFP via Getty Images)

Britons who have had both Covid vaccines could enjoy quarantine-free holidays from as early as July 19, according to reports.

Under plans being discussed by senior ministers formal advice against trips to amber list countries would be dropped – opening up summer breaks in Spain, France, Italy, Greece and the United States, according to the Daily Mail.

It comes as reports say all Covid restrictions–including masks and social distancing–will end on July 19.

The government is expected to confirm on Monday that July 5 is too early to lift restrictions, despite positive data, but the later July date is expected to go ahead. At that time, the requirement to wear facemasks on public transport and in shops will be replaced with guidance advising people to wear masks in certain circumstances. Work from home guidance and social distancing requirements will also be dropped.