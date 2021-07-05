UK Covid LIVE: Mask wearing ‘to become voluntary from July 19’ as Newcastle becomes new hotspot

Boris Johnson is set to announce an end to compulsory social distancing and mask wearing later today as he lays out the final stages of the roadmap out of Covid-19 restrictions in England.

The PM will lead a Downing Street press conference on Monday where he will tell the public that the country must “begin to learn to live with this virus”.

Meanwhile, Newcastle has become the area of England with the highest rate of new cases of Covid-19, with the North East overtaking the North West as the nation's main coronavirus hotspot

In the US, President Joe Biden has celebrated the nation's 245th birthday by opening the doors of the White House and calling on Americans to do their part to end the Covid-19 pandemic once and for all.

“It’s the most patriotic thing you can do,” Mr Biden said of getting vaccinated.

