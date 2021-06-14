UK Covid LIVE: Lockdown easing expected to be delayed by four weeks as cases reach three-month high

(PA)

The end of lockdown will be delayed by at least four weeks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce today - as new figures revealed cases in England have risen to their highest level in more than three months.

The end of social-distancing rules–which had been slated for June 21–will be delayed for four weeks to July 19 with Mr Johnson expected to urge the public to show patience for one “last heave”, according to the Telegraph.

It comes amid hope that Mr Johnson will at the same time announce a lift in the number of people allowed to attend weddings.

Meanwhile new analysis shows England's rate of new cases of Covid-19 has climbed to its highest level for more than three months, with around one in 10 local areas now recording rates above 100 cases per 100,000 people. Two boroughs of London have rates that are back above 100: Lambeth (114.7, as of June 9) and Wandsworth (108.0).

Follow the latest updates below

Read More

Delta variant ‘increases hospital admission but vaccine continues to protect’

Patel: Fans can decide to boo England taking knee ‘gesture politics’

Lambeth and Wandsworth see Covid-19 rates back above 100 per 100,000