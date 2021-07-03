UK Covid LIVE: Keep some Covid measures after July 19, says BMA, as ‘quarantine to end for double jabbed’

(PA)

Leading doctors have urged the Government to keep some measures in place after the July 19 reopening amid a rapid rise in Covid cases.

The British Medical association called for the continuation of face masks in public spaces, including public transport, and for the Government to improve public messaging on how the virus spreads and the importance of good ventilation.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, said easing restrictions was not an “all or nothing” decision, and that “sensible, cautious” measures will be vital to minimising the impact of further waves, new variants and lockdowns.

It comes amid reports that ministers plan to drop all legal requirements including self-isolation for fully-vaccinated people who come into contact with someone who is infected.

The Times reported ministers are expected to sign off a plan that will mean the fully vaccinated will be “advised” to take daily tests but not be required to do so, and will not be required to isolate.

