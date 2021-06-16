UK Covid LIVE: Pfizer jab shortage fears as ministers to be advised against mass-vaccination of children

Hannah Ryan receives her first vaccine in Stanmore (Getty Images)

Shortages of Covid vaccines have forced the NHS to slow the rollout of jabs despite the Prime Minister saying a four-week delay to full reopening was to allow for the programme to ramp up.

Just 1.2 million first doses were dispensed in the last week, compared with more than three million a week near the start of the programme.

On Tuesday, the head of the NHS said there were limited supplies of Pfizer, the main vaccine offered to anyone under 40. London health officials are understood to have requested 367,000 extra Pfizer and Moderna doses.

It comes as experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation are expected to recommend against the vaccination of under-18s in the immediate future.

