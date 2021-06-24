UK Covid LIVE: Double-jabbed travellers will not face quarantine arriving from amber list countries ‘later in summer’ as PM says ‘real opportunity’ to open up travel

Lisbon (AP)

Grant Shapps has said it is the Government’s intention that “later in the summer” UK residents who are fully vaccinated will not have to isolate when travelling from amber list countries.

The transport Secretary made the announcement this evening, adding that further details will be set out next month.

It came as Malta and The Balearic Islands - that include holiday favourites Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera- were added to the green list of destinations from which travellers do not have to quarantine in the UK.

It comes as Boris Johnson said there is “real opportunity” for double-jabbed Brits to travel abroad this summer.

The Prime Minister had hinted earlier that quarantine-free holidays will be on offer for those who are fully vaccinated.

It comes as NHS vaccine staff are facing abuse from people who do not want to take the AstraZeneca vaccine for fear of side effects.

Read More

Malta and Spain’s Balearic islands added to travel green list

‘Violent and disruptive HS2 protests cost taxpayers £75m’

Analysts predict Malta, Balearics and Madeira may be added to green travel list