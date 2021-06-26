UK Covid LIVE: ‘Grab a jab’ vaccine drive underway as South American variant found in UK

Members of the public queue to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine outside a temporary vaccination centre set up at the Emirates Stadium, (AFP via Getty Images)

People across England are being urged to visit hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites this weekend as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said the country was in a “race to the finish line” in its vaccination programme as summer freedoms loom.

Any adult in England will be able to be vaccinated this weekend without an appointment at hundreds of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination sites including football stadiums, theatres, supermarket car parks and shopping centres.

It comes as cases of a new Coronavirus variant that has infected thousands across South America has been discovered in the UK.

Six cases of the Lambda variant have been identified in the country, all of which have been linked to overseas travel.

Read More

Podcast: why Londoners are encouraged to get a jab this weekend

There’s still ‘a high level of uncertainty’ on autumn booster jabs

Race to freedom: Weekend jabs plea as London moves within 3m of target